Urban Group appointed to Deliver Improvements to Callington Road Hospital in Bristol

Urban Group (York) Ltd has secured a £7.85 million project to improve Callington Road Hospital.

Urban Group started work last month and the 18-month project will deliver improvements to four buildings on the site.

Interior works will include reconfiguration of the space, as well as the installation of new bedrooms, wards, a kitchen and multi-purpose rooms for meetings, consulting and supervision, as well as a therapy suite, workshops and a de-escalation centre.

To help meet sustainability targets, and contribute significantly to the care and recovery environment, energy efficient LED lighting will be installed, with appropriate dimming and automatic switching. Building temperature control and heat emitters will be enhanced and the design incorporates the most recent standards in insulation, lighting, low-carbon heating.

The Bristol Hospital is for people experiencing serious mental health conditions. Working on behalf of the Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust, the project forms part of the successful Healthier Together bid to NHS England for the consolidation of inpatient services.

Jimmy Crowe, Commercial Director, explains: “The reconfiguration and improvements to Callington Road hospital will bring together inpatient facilities, creating a centre of excellence offering a wide range of specialist therapies in a supportive environment.

“This co-location of services will enable the Trust to share specialist skills and resources on the one site, as well as achieving economies of scale.

“Working within a live environment is always a challenge and one which we have a lot of experience in successfully delivering. We will work closely with the client’s team to manage the sequencing and project timetable to fit in with the ongoing clinical needs of this operational site.”

Charlotte Scully, from Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust, said: “Urban Group has extensive experience and a dedicated hands-on approach. We look forward to working with them to achieve our vision of integrated health and social care and sustainable provision of mental health inpatient services across the Bristol area.

“Supporting our community based services, the investment into Callington Road hospital will provide enhanced in-patient support bringing together a range of skills, specialisms and therapies.”

Callington Road Hospital opened in 2006, providing psychiatric inpatient and community services for Bristol and the surrounding region. The landscaped grounds include paths, water features and gardens.

The re-design has been led by AHR Architects, which has experience in Mental Health design.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals