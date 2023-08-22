Visitors to Thrybergh Country Park to get sustainable new visitor centre

Construction company I&G have been appointed to develop a new, purpose built, environmentally friendly visitor centre and café at Thrybergh Country Park, on the outskirts of Rotherham.

The new facility will be built using modern methods of construction, with structurally insulated panels (SIPs) being manufactured offsite and erected in position, allowing a quicker, more efficient and more environmentally friendly process than a traditional build. The building will be in keeping with the natural environment of the country park, using timber from sustainable sources and natural materials which will blend into the greenery and water of its surroundings.

The development, being delivered on behalf of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, will include a new café, visitor centre and educational facility for the local community to enjoy, alongside a new external teaching space and amphitheatre with stunning views across the reservoir.

Christopher Carline, I&G Managing Director, said:

“Creating the building in this way using modern methods of construction will have a positive impact on the long term performance of the building in terms of its energy efficiency and carbon impact.

“Thrybergh Country Park is a beautiful spot, which attracts many visitors throughout the year, and we hope the new café and visitor centre will allow more people to enjoy the natural beauty of the area, as well as creating more opportunities for ecological education.”

Detailed design work is currently being developed, with work likely to begin on site early next year, and the buildings are expected to be completed by early autumn 2024.

Thrybergh Country Park is a reservoir and nature reserve in South Yorkshire, which opened in 1983. Popular with walkers and families, the country park provides an important habitat for birds and other wildlife, with over 155 species of bird having been recorded there, as well as 20 different mammals and 170 types of plants. The £2.5m visitor centre has been funded by the UK Government’s Levelling Up grant.

I&G is a construction company that has been operating across the North of England since 1972. The company is known for being experts at complex construction works in difficult environments, such as hospital wards, food production facilities and educational laboratories.

