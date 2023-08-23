Work underway on £105 million mental health unit in Manchester

Work on a new state-of-the-art £105m adult mental health inpatient unit, to improve mental health care and facilities for patients, is now underway in Manchester.

North View is the 150-bedroom specialist unit set to provide much-needed space and modern facilities for adults with mental health needs from across Manchester. Work on North View started in August 2022 with the new unit anticipated to be built and open in autumn 2024.

The steel frame superstructure is approximately 75% constructed and is due to be 100% complete by mid-September 2023. You can view drone footage of the site from August 2023 here:

The unit will help improve the region’s mental health services and ensure service users can access the care they need in an environment designed to enhance and aid therapeutic recovery.

Once open, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust will provide the clinical services operating out of the new development.

The building itself is part of an exciting vision for North Manchester General Hospital (NMGH) to improve health and wellbeing for local people over the next 10 to 15 years. It will replace the Park House mental health unit, which currently serves as the inpatient unit for the area, but will be built in an alternative location on the hospital site. This will allow the new development to be fully constructed without disturbing current patients and the day-to-day operation of services.

The new development will see significant improvements to patient experience, with spacious single bedrooms, each with a private en-suite shower room, as well as a variety of indoor activity areas, meeting rooms for family visiting, multiple gardens, spaces for therapeutic artwork and a café.

North View has also been designed as an all-electric healthcare facility to support the NHS goal of becoming net zero and will utilise heat pump technology to provide heating, cooling and the generation of hot water. The building will also incorporate energy efficient materials throughout, and roof mounted solar power.

