Application process opens for 50 Graduate and Placement positions on Industry-Leading Programme at Farrans

Leading civil engineering and building contractor Farrans Construction has launched its application process for 50 high-demand positions on its industry leading graduate programme, Farrans Foundation, with intake dates in June and September 2024.

Farrans Foundation is an award-winning, two year graduate programme which provides applicants with the necessary experience and knowledge to fast track their career in construction, quantity surveying and civil engineering. With a blend of classroom-based learning and on-site experience, this is the starting point on the journey to becoming the future leaders of Farrans.

This year, Farrans will be hosting a series of virtual career open days in September, October and November for those people who are interested in finding out more about what it is like to be a graduate or a placement in the company.

Farrans Construction, a CRH company, has over 80 years’ experience of delivering world-class projects across the UK and Ireland. The company which employs more than 600 people has offices in Cambridge, Edinburgh, Leeds and Belfast with further site offices connecting its regional network.

Dominic Lavery, Managing Director of Farrans, said: “We understand that the move from education to employment can be a big step and we want to make the experience as enjoyable as we can. Our graduate programme, which has recently been CPD Accredited by Engineers Ireland, will provide you with all of the necessary experience and knowledge you need at the start of your career. We will support you to begin your journey to become Chartered with your relevant professional body and, with over 60% of our professional employees Chartered, we are able to give you all the help, guidance and support required to attain your professional qualification.

“We receive a high volume of applications for our programme so I recommend that anyone who is interested should join a virtual open day to find out what we look for in our graduates and placements and to take your time to make your application the best it can be.”

Conor McCourt, senior engineer and Farrans Foundation Graduate, said: “Farrans Foundation is a graduate programme that provides you with an opportunity to learn about all aspects of the business so that you understand the ‘why’ of the work that you are doing. It certainly made me more commercially astute, taught me time management skills and opened my eyes to the many career paths I could take. University focuses on the theory while Farrans Foundation provides a framework to excel on the ground.

“One of the major benefits is that you are able to make connections with colleagues at many levels. The programme gave me a support network of experienced professionals to call on for help if I need it. Skills from Farrans Foundation can be easily transferred to working towards Chartership.”

For more information, to register for an virtual open day and to submit an application to Farrans’ Graduate and Placement Programme visit: www.farrans.com/graduates/ and www.farrans.com/placements/

Virtual open days will take place on 27th September from 5-6pm, 18th October from 1-2pm and on 23rd November from 4-5pm. Register here.

