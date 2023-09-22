CEG custom delivers new HQ at East West Nottingham

CEG has delivered a turnkey office solution for Equifax at East West in Nottingham.

Equifax moved into the 20,000 sq ft bespoke designed workspace within the Maid Marion Way building in August and has signed a 10-year lease.

Phil McGilvary, Managing Director of Debt Services at Equifax, said: “It was time for a transformation when we planned our move from Fletcher Gate. Our new workspace needed to be contemporary and vibrant, helping to retain and attract the best talent. We love East-West; it offers fantastic amenities such as the café bistro, break-out spaces and is within an easy walk of the city centre. CEG was able to custom design a full turnkey solution designed and delivered to our brief, and the team are already really enjoying working in such a fantastic space.”

More than 220 workstations have been delivered for Equifax, providing a mix of traditional desks, hot desks, and sit or stand desks alongside break-out workspaces and meeting areas.

Alex Goode, investment manager at CEG, explains: “We’re delighted to welcome Equifax to East West. The building has fast become a thriving business community following its £5 million refurbishment.

“Equifax was attracted by our Let Ready Custom offer as it provides design and fit out, so once they chose the space and style, we delivered all the benefits of bespoke workspace. Our experienced in-house team manages the process from start-to-finish, sharing best practices and meeting business goals from design and layout to productivity, health and sustainability, guaranteeing your space is delivered on time, to budget and to the highest standard.

“With a UK-wide network of tried and tested contractors and suppliers, we can also negotiate the best possible price and better yet; there is no upfront cost as we amortise the capital as part of your package.”

CEG worked with Ultimate (Commercial Interiors) Ltd, an innovative office fit-out and furniture specialist, who create high-end, visually stunning interiors.

Dan Platt, CEO from Ultimate, said: “We’re extremely proud to have secured this contract with CEG allowing us the opportunity to work on such a significant development. The Equifax project embodies our commitment to excellence and builds on our knowledge and experience of working within the East West building for the last four years. Every corner and every fixture was made with a keen eye for detail and a dedication to fostering a work environment that reflects Equifax’s values. The end result is a stunning example of a high-end quality office space.”

CEG recently transformed East West, delivering 175,000 sq ft of best-in-class workspace. The adjacent Toll House pub was integrated into the development, providing a café bistro and business lounge offering spaces to eat, meet, drink and work with easy access to WiFi and plug-in points.

This first phase of redevelopment has created a striking new reception area to the East building, as well as improvements to the glazing, lighting, heating and ventilation, with new cycling facilities, showers, drying room and lockers being delivered later in 2023.

East West also offers an on-site Life team dedicated to making occupiers’ lives easier and healthier. They, along with the dedicated Life app, will help to create a more collaborative and productive community, be it booking meeting rooms, arranging dry cleaning, organising events, bike maintenance or fitness classes, to local shopping and activity discounts.

Centrally located on Maid Marian Way, East West is home to KPMG, Nottingham Trent University, Arup, JLL, Scape Group and RSM.

