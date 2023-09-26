Construction scheduled for second phase of £23m Connecting West Leeds transport improvements

The first phase of highways improvements along the A6120 Outer Ring Road are already underway, with the second phase of work programmed following a positive response to the consultation.

The overall completion of both phases is scheduled for winter 2024. £20m of the work is funded by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund with the remaining £3.257m being provided by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Phase 1

Phase 1 of the work was consulted on in November and December 2021 and is made up of improvements to Fink Hill, A6120 Broadway, Horsforth roundabout and the creation of a segregated off-highway cycle path.

Improvements to Fink Hill, A6120 Broadway and Horsforth roundabout are already underway and due to complete at the end of this year. Construction of the segregated cycle path, from Horsforth roundabout to Rodley roundabout, will begin early next year and is scheduled to complete autumn 2024.

Phase 2

Phase 2 was consulted on between July to September 2022, and is made up of an accessible bridge, connecting the communities Calverley and Farsley; an off-highway mixed-use path for walking, wheeling and cycling between Rodley roundabout and Dawsons Corner; traffic light improvements to Rodley roundabout; no right turn safety measures out of the junctions of Calverley Bridge and Calverley Lane; planting and landscaping; and the reduction of speed to 50mph from Horsforth roundabout to Stanningley Bypass at Henconner Lane Bridge, including enforcement through average speed cameras.

The second phase of works are currently in detailed design. Construction of the mixed-use path is scheduled for winter 2023 and the accessible footbridge spring 2024.

The accessible ramp to Leeds-Liverpool canal is not possible to deliver due to land ownership constraints. Alternative options for the ramp also cannot be progressed due to impact on existing utilities, and extensive tree removal including the loss of at least two mature oak trees. Instead, alternative upgrades to the existing cycle network link to the canal are being planned to improve access.

The speed reduction to 50mph on the A6120 Outer Ring Road and A647 Stanningley Bypass, from Horsforth roundabout to Stanningley Bypass at Henconner Lane Bridge will be enforced by average speed cameras, a first for West Yorkshire, and is currently being delivered. Additionally, the existing 40mph speed limit on A647 Bradford Road from Dawsons Corner to Thornbury roundabout shall be enforced by average speed cameras.

Road signage to support the new lower speed limit and the calibration of the average speed cameras has commenced and is due to complete next month. Once completed, the cameras will become operational.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said:

‘It’s encouraging to see a major scheme developing in the north-west and west areas of Leeds. Phase two proposals were met with a 74% positive public response at consultation and I’m pleased the momentum of delivering this work is being swiftly progressed.

Both phases aim to better link local communities, improve active travel options for residents, and make progress towards our carbon-neutral targets.

The new speed limit, and enforcement through average speed cameras, will aim to reduce the number of speed-related collisions on these routes, creating a safer road environment for all users whilst aiming to meet our Vision Zero target of zero deaths on Leeds roads by 2040.

Together with our construction partners, we will update local residents and businesses affected by any construction work throughout.”

