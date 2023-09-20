G F Tomlinson secures place on prestigious Procure Partnerships Framework

Midlands-based contractor, G F Tomlinson, has successfully been selected for two lots on the Procure Partnerships Framework.

Running from 1 November 2023 for four years, G F Tomlinson have been selected to deliver a range of schemes within the public sector.

As part of the partnership, G F Tomlinson has been appointed to deliver projects from £5 million to £15 million, across both the East Midlands and West Midlands.

Procure Partnerships Framework Ltd has operated a national contractor framework for the past four years and has supported the delivery of over 150 construction projects year on year.

This second iteration of the Framework covers four disciplines, including construction, under which G F Tomlinson has been appointed. The total value of the Framework across its nine regions is anticipated to be £8 billion, over the four-year term.

G F Tomlinson secured its place on the Framework through a rigorous and comprehensive selection process encompassing several critical assessments, including: PAS91 Selection Questionnaire; Financial Standing Checks; Relevant Experience; and Commercial Assessments; and Quality Assessments, covering aspects such as cost management, health and safety, sustainability, social value, and performance management.

G F Tomlinson’s Framework Manager, Ian Dalby, will be managing this new relationship, ensuring the contractor’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional construction solutions.

Chris Flint, Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: ‘The Procure Partnerships Framework will enhance our coverage in the regions we operate in and provide a cost-effective platform for delivering essential public sector projects, and we are pleased to now be part of it.

“Since 2018 G F Tomlinson has delivered in excess of £500 million projects within the public sector and this award will help to continue our commitment to delivering excellence in construction and our commitment to transforming communities. We look forward to developing significant projects across the East and West Midlands.”

Robbie Blackhurst, Director and Founder at Procure Partnerships Framework, said: “Procure Partnerships Framework looks forward to working with G F Tomlinson on a number of key projects essential to the delivery of public sector works at the highest standard. The new iteration of the framework is set to transform public and private sector procurement, and we look forward to seeing what G F Tomlinson achieves over the next four years.”

