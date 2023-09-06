GMI Construction Group appointed to key regional Procure Partnerships framework

GMI Construction Group has been appointed to the Procure Partnerships Framework in both Yorkshire and the East Midlands for projects exceeding £30m.

The contractors’ framework provides public sector buyers the reassurance that those selected have been pre-assessed and approved for their commercial robustness. It also features a series of pre-agreed terms and conditions including fixed overhead and profit percentages together with social value targets.

GMI’s inclusion in the Procure Partnerships Framework underlines its commitment to excellence, innovation and growth across the regions, together with its ability to support public bodies in delivering their strategic targets.

One of the largest independent construction companies in the North of England and the Midlands, GMI has a growing portfolio of public and commercial clients in multiple sectors – with projects ranging from the award-winning Stadium at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, which has become a community focal point and hub for SMEs as well as home to Sheffield Eagles Rugby League Club, and the construction of 259 build-to-rent apartments in Derby, which forms part of the Becketwell regeneration scheme.

Keith Rayner, GMI’s Framework Director, said: “We are thrilled to have joined the Procure Partnerships Framework, a significant milestone that reflects our dedication to excellence. It provides GMI with a platform to showcase its capabilities, engage in meaningful partnerships, and contribute to levelling up through the delivery of exceptional public sector construction projects that will leave a lasting positive impact across each region.

“The framework streamlines the procurement process and offers clients confidence in the quality of the work, backed by a series of benchmarks concerning delivery and costs, allowing them to manage and mitigate the risks involved with large-scale projects.”

In April, GMI secured a place on Pagabo’s national £1bn medium works framework, which allows it to be considered for medium-sized public sector construction projects valued up to £10m, and in June it joined the framework of the North East Purchasing Organisation (NEPO).

