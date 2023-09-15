Network Rail awards main construction contract for Beaulieu Park station awarded

Network Rail has awarded the second of two contracts to build the new railway station for Chelmsford’s Beaulieu development to J Murphy & Sons Ltd. This contract award was possible following a recent agreement between Network Rail and Essex County Council to complete the construction of the new station.

The £124 million contract includes main construction work for the new station on behalf of partners Essex County Council and Chelmsford City Council. This phase of the work includes the construction for the new station facility, the associated infrastructure, and progress towards opening to train services for the benefit of passengers.

As part of a wider regeneration scheme, the new station has been designed to support the economic development of the Beaulieu area and its construction will include:

Three platforms with a central loop line and new tracks to enable stopping services to call at the station while allowing fast trains to pass through unimpeded

Step free access to all platforms via 2 lifts

Accessible toilets, baby change facilities, waiting area and space for retail/catering

Ticketing facilities, with ticket vending machines and a gate line

Pedestrian and cycle access routes to the station

500 spaces for cycle parking and storage

A bus interchange including bus stands for local services

Pick up and drop off area with dedicated taxi bays

Parking for over 700 cars, 5% of which to be designated Blue Badge bays, and motorcycle spaces, as well as dedicated parking for station staff, emergency services, and a dedicated space for service access

Beaulieu Park station is currently expected to be completed by end of 2025. Once open, the station will be managed by Greater Anglia and served by its fleet of new trains with services into London.

Katie Frost, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “J Murphy and Sons have made an excellent start with the enabling and civils works and this contract award will allow us to seamlessly continue to deliver this amazing new station for Chelmsford without pause.

Beaulieu Park station is an excellent example of what the railway industry can do when working in partnership with local organisations to improve the railway for the benefit of communities and businesses by delivering a new station for the Beaulieu community.”

Chris Cayton, Managing Director – Transportation, J Murphy & Sons Ltd “We’re very proud to be continuing our long partnership with Network Rail through the construction of Beaulieu Park station, a major enhancement to the transport network in Chelmsford. Significant progress has been made by the Murphy team over the past few months, including modification to the rail systems, groundworks and piling for the station building.

“In the coming months residents will see their new station take shape, as the platforms are constructed, and the steelwork is erected, ahead of major commissioning of the railway infrastructure at Christmas.”

For more information about the Beaulieu Park station project please visit our project webpage: www.networkrail.co.uk/beaulieu Follow us on Twitter @networkrailANG using the hashtag #BeaulieuParkStation

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals