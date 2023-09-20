North East-based construction firm grows turnover by almost a quarter to record £62.5m

Applebridge Construction Limited (ACL) turnover surpassed £62.5 million in the period FY 2022/23, equating to 23.3% growth on the preceding year

The Applebridge Family (Parent Group of ACL) is poised to exceed £100 million in turnover for the first time in 2023

Applebridge Construction Ltd., the civil engineering and utilities division of the renowned construction group operating across the North of England, has grown turnover by almost a quarter (23.3%) to a record £62.5m.

The latest financial results from the division has meant the Applebridge Family group is poised to exceed a record breaking £100 million in turnover for the first time in 2023.

The Middlesbrough-headquartered contractor has put its success down to a continued commitment to its core ideals, providing quality services and building lasting relationships with clients.

Testament to its ideals the group and its component companies have seen significant growth, including a 300% increase in turnover to £30m in 2023 for its earthworks contracting firm ZTL following larger project wins such as Konnect 62 – one of the largest ever warehouse spaces constructed in the Yorkshire region.

In 2021, Applebridge Group introduced Applebridge Utilities as an independent entity, and in just two years, it has flourished into a company with a £5 million turnover in 2023.

In addition, AD Plant Hire, which supports the component companies with vehicles and plant, is projected to reach circa £6 million in 2023.

Applebridge Founder and CEO Donny Hughes said: “We are incredibly proud of how our component companies have thrived and propelled the Applebridge Family towards this remarkable milestone of surpassing £100 million in turnover.

“Our journey has been fuelled by the dedication of our remarkable team and our unyielding commitment to quality, relationships, and innovation. As we move forward, we remain devoted to delivering excellence in every project, strengthening client collaborations, nurturing our team’s professional growth, and driving innovation throughout the construction industry.”

With its component companies having received several accolades – including CECA training Company of the Year Award 2020, Constructing Excellence North East’s SME of the Year in 2021, Department for Education 4th best SME Apprenticeship Employer in the UK 2022 – the group continues to go from strength to strength, building key relationships and winning projects of increasing sizes.

With an increase in its capacity and capabilities, in recent years Applebridge has sought to diversify its revenue stream by placing an increased focus on frameworks and has most recently been appointed to; Northern Education Trust procurement framework in 2020, Virgin Media O2’s Network expansion framework in 2022, Teesworks Reactive framework at the start of 2023, and YorCivils awarded earlier this month.

Mr Hughes adds: “By consistently exceeding client expectations and maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship, we have been able to earn a reputation for excellence in the construction industry. As Applebridge looks towards the future, we remain committed to delivering exceptional projects, forging strong relationships and investing in the next generation.”

To find out more about the Applebridge Family visit https://applebridgefamily.com/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals