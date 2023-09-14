Offsite Expo: Supporting Building Safety Standards

Coming in the wake of the Hackitt review, receiving Royal Assent in April 2022, the Building Safety Act covers a raft of changes for housebuilders and developers. These include a new system of accountability for safety in projects, a construction products regulator and a refreshed regulatory framework. It is claimed to be the biggest change in building safety for over 40 years. More than a year on, with many key aspects of the act now in force, industry professionals are still grappling with the implications to ensure their operations and developments are compliant.
Providing an opportunity to get to grips with the latest information and achieving building safety standards through modern methods of construction, Offsite Expo 2023, being held at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 19 and 20 September – is the place to go to hear direct from industry experts about achieving safe and compliant buildings.
Offsite Masterclasses
Chaired by Tom Mason, Director of Fire Safety Engineering at Kiwa Fire Safety Compliance – the CPD accredited Fire Protection Masterclass will shine a spotlight on building safety.
David Fitzpatrick, Head of SFS, will focus on the impact of ‘the new Building Safety Act on Smoke Control Systems.’ SFS is a division of Extye Hargreaves which delivers complex engineering projects including HVAC and full mechanical and electrical systems, associated structural steelwork and civil engineering. David has worked within the building services industry for 35 years and has been a member of CIBSE for over 25 years and has had two periods on the CIBSE board.
Passive fire protection specialist FSi, will be using the Fire Protection Masterclass as a platform to highlight the benefits that offsite construction can bring in the efficient installation of cavity barriers to help protect buildings in the event of a blaze breaking out. With the recent announcement that the government’s cladding safety scheme is to be expanded, fire protection measures continue to be a major consideration in all aspects of construction. Liam Blears on behalf of FSi will discuss how ‘Forward Planning is Key to Ensure Correct Sequencing in Offsite Construction’ and also how the controlled environment used to create modules supports excellence in cavity barrier installation, including the ability to carry out on-site checks.
Presenting ‘The New Fire Safety Regulations and the Benefit of Offsite Construction’ – Nichola Harrison is passionate about health and safety. Assistant Director – Facilities, Fleet and H&S at Paradigm Housing Group, Nichola has had great success leading organisations in creating healthier and safer environments and improving their safety culture by making use of her diverse background in medium to high risk organisations.
In the Structural Timber Masterclass, Julie Bregulla Strategic Advisor for high profile organisations such as Swedish Wood, Structural Timber Association and Timber Development UK – will introduce ‘The Timber Fire Safety Platform.’ Previously Executive Director of the Building Research Establishment – Fire and Building Technology Group, Julie has over 20 years’ experience working in academia, consulting and construction. She has been active in research, testing and certification of construction products and systems, including timber.
‘Fire Safety in Building in Cavities’ will be presented by Craig Fyall, Category Director – Walling for Permavent in the Facades & Fenestration Masterclass. Craig has over 20 years of extensive experience in roofing and construction membranes and building structure fire safety. In 2012 Craig led the design team in the specification and detailing of the first Passivhaus 56-bedroom care home in the UK.
Curated by Leading Offsite Experts
The masterclasses at Offsite Expo will provide a comprehensive and balanced perspective from a host of renowned experts. Delegates will experience an interactive learning environment which will actively encourage engagement with the key themes.
One of the reasons Offsite Expo has experienced incremental growth year-on-year is the quality of the speaker programme. Helping the development of new skills and specialisms and a central part of the Offsite Expo experience – with over 80 confirmed distinguished speakers, Offsite Masterclasses and Spotlight on Offsite Sessions are the place to gain insights, learn from the best and meet experts offering in-depth analysis and technical know-how in an extensive range of CPD-accredited sessions – all free of charge.
For the full seminar programme visit: www.offsite-expo.co.uk/masterclasses
Register To Attend
Offsite construction is changing the norms for contractors, developers, architects, engineers and specifiers. There is an urgent need for construction professionals to get to grips with the latest industry innovations and building safety regulations. Offsite Expo is the place to go to take a deep dive into the emerging trends that are making the building process safer, faster and more sustainable to reach net zero goals.
With the government mandating 70% pre-manufactured value (PMV) in all public sector projects and developers recognising the safety, quality and predictability benefits – offsite technology is becoming an increasingly dominant force in the world of building safety and construction.
Offsite Expo will be taking place at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 19 and 20 September 2023. Entry to the exhibition, CPD Accredited Explore Offsite Masterclasses and Spotlight on Offsite Panel Discussions – are free of charge. To book tickets go to: www.offsite-expo.co.uk/book
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals