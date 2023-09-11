Regal London submits plans for Wembley Greenaway development

Developer Regal London have submitted plans for a Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) scheme on ‘Wembley Greenaway’, in the London Borough of Brent.

The proposed scheme will open up the railway lands parallel to High Road, Wembley for the first time, and will provide safe and inclusive green space. The proposals for Wembley Greenaway comprise 639 student beds across a range of bedroom typologies, including 10% accessible rooms. The development is proposed to be car free, and will include new public realm with greenery, seating and play for use by all and a community studio rentable space.

Providing easy access to significant numbers of higher education campuses in London, Wembley Central Underground Station is less than a 10 minute walk from the site, with access to the Overground, Bakerloo and London Northwestern Lines, while the equally close Wembley Stadium Station offers access to the Chiltern Main Line, with regular fast trains to London Marylebone.

This is Regal London’s second PBSA development in the borough, and it’s fifth in London following The Society – also on High Road Wembley, Devonshire Place in Southwark (currently in planning) and the proposed new developments on Chalk Farm Road in the London Borough of Camden next to the Roundhouse, and Orchard Wharf opposite the 02 Arena. Subject to successful planning approvals, this takes Regal London’s PBSA portfolio to nearly 3,500 beds across the capital.

Paul Eden, co-founder of Regal London commented: “There is clear demand for high quality purpose-built student accommodation in London – well located, with good sustainability credentials and a thoughtful approach to design and wellbeing. We hope to be able to deliver this for High Road, Wembley and to continue working closely with our local neighbours in the area.”

