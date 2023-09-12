Rendall & Rittner appoints Programme Manager to Implement  Technology Transformation Project

Leading property management company Rendall & Rittner has appointed Alan Todd as Programme Manager to oversee the delivery of its technology transformation project including MyPlace, its market-leading new customer portal.

Alan will have responsibility for the implementation of the whole programme across all stakeholders internally and externally. His remit includes co-ordinating the rollout of the system across Rendall & Rittner’s entire portfolio of developments over the next 12 months, ensuring training for staff, facilitating ways of working and managing customer impact. He has already established a cross-functional programme steering group with involvement from senior management to help ensure employees are engaged and on board.

MyPlace has been developed as a bespoke, next generation online platform that will provide an easy to use, one-stop shop for customers. Also being introduced is a Customer Engagement System to enhance customer communications, whilst a client portal will start to be built from late this year.

Alan has over twenty years’ experience in leading large programmes for a wide range of major companies including Mastercard, Western Union, Co-op and the Football Association. His expertise is in supporting and enabling major change within organisations, and he has broad experience across a variety of business sectors.

Alan says: “I am very pleased that I can bring my broad experience and skills to deliver this major change to Rendall & Rittner effectively and efficiently. My role is to make sure that there is a plan in place that brings everything together at the right time to ensure our technology transformation project, including MyPlace, is implemented in a structured and successful way.”

MyPlace and the Customer Engagement system are live and being used by the first group of properties, following their successful trials earlier in the year. More developments are being added constantly with the rollouts continuing in the coming months and into 2024.

Richard Daver, Group CEO of Rendall & Rittner comments: “Successfully carrying through this sort of transformational change requires collaborative and joined up working across the business. We are delighted to welcome Alan to the team, who will be pivotal in driving the delivery of our digital transformation project forward and leading our company-wide commitment to make it as successful as possible for our customers, clients and ourselves.” Find out more at: https://www.rendallandrittner.co.uk/about-us/technology/

