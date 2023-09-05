Taconova UK Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with General Manager Appointment

Taconova UK, a leading provider of intelligent building technology solutions, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Behfar Abedinia as General Manager.

Behfar will lead the UK team as it continues to champion the adoption of sustainable heating technologies, offer comfort solutions, and support customers in their drive to reduce carbon emissions.

With distinguished roles at large organisations such as EDF, SSE, and E.ON, Behfar has a proven-track record of navigating intricate regulatory environments. By establishing collaborations with industry stakeholders, regulatory agencies, and government departments Behfar has previously secured funding for energy efficiency initiatives, particularly those backed by government schemes.

His profound understanding of heat network technologies will fortify Taconova UK’s commitment to delivering sustainable, cost-effective metering and billing solutions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Behfar to the Taconova UK team,” said Ralph Seewald, Managing Director of Taconova. “With over two decades of deep-rooted experience in energy efficiency, Behfar’s expertise is an invaluable addition to Taconova UK.”

Reflecting on his new role, Behfar remarked, “Being appointed as the General Manager for Taconova UK is a tremendous honour. The company, distinguished for its high-quality, resource-efficient products, caters to a diverse range of sectors – from residential properties to commercial edifices and public facilities. I am keenly looking forward to offering unparalleled service to our customers, harmonising sustainability with fiscal prudence.”

Under Behfar’s leadership, Taconova UK is well-positioned to continue its mission of offering reliable, low-maintenance, and highly efficient solutions that save customers time, effort, and money.

For more information about Taconova, its products and services, please visit http://www.taconova.com.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals