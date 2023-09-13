Trebor Developments and Hillwood start on site in Ipswich

Construction works have started and are progressing well at Eastern Gateway, Ipswich, on an 8-acre scheme that Trebor Developments and Hillwood acquired earlier in 2023.

Main Contractor, Magrock Ltd, started on site in July 2023 on the five unit industrial and logistics scheme that ranges in size from 12,905 to 52,250 sq ft. Steelworks are planned to be going up from September 2023 and the development is on programme to complete in May 2024, as planned.

The units are being built speculatively by National property developer Trebor and will offer much needed accommodation to local occupier requirements when complete, in an area that remains undersupplied with good quality new build space. When finished the scheme is expected to create approximately 250-350 jobs for Ipswich and the surrounding area, in addition to the construction jobs already secured.

The units will also be highly sustainable, built to BREEAM “Excellent” standards and EPC “A”. The scheme is being marketed as “Access @ Eastern Gateway, Ipswich” and will complement the existing units already developed on site for Amazon and La Doria.

Councillor Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council Leader commented: “Eastern Gateway is a development that is attracting new business into the local area, to boost the economy and create more jobs. I am really pleased to see Trebor take the next steps to support our goal of redeveloping this brownfield site to create new employment opportunities.”

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are retained as marketing agents for Trebor and Hillwood.

