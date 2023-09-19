Wirral manufacturer in bid to meet critical United Nations targets

Wirral valve manufacturer setting new sustainability standards for the industry focusing on people and planet

Heap & Partners is actively addressing 16 out of 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals with innovative sustainability measures

Since achieving carbon positivity in 2021, the company has expanded its sustainability efforts to include energy-saving technologies and community-oriented volunteering programmes

A WIRRAL manufacturer has today announced its strategy for meeting key environmental and social targets set out by the United Nations.

Birkenhead valve manufacturer Heap & Partners has set out a raft of measures in a bid to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the UN in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty and protect the planet.

Heaps has today announced a range of measures that will see the business work towards meeting the SDGs.

The firm has committed to planting 600 trees a month, and has installed areca palm plants around its Birkenhead factory to capture carbon and cotoneaster plants around its carpark to capture exhaust fumes.

Heaps too is working with the University of Liverpool on a project to develop micro carbon capture technology.

To work towards SDG 1 (No Poverty) Heaps is sponsoring a range of community groups including: Involve NW, Neo Community, Tam O’Shanters Urban Farm and Grosvenor Martial Arts.

The firm is also signed up to the Living Wage Foundation, donates to foodbanks, and provides match funding for any staff charity fundraising.

To promote good health and wellbeing (SDG 3), the firm offers weekly vegetarian meals, a cycle to work scheme, an on-site gym and roof garden, and six days’ paid volunteering time for staff.

Heaps is also supporting the creation of a wildflower meadow in a local school in a bid to support local youngsters’ right to a quality education.

The company is also aiming to dramatically slash its energy and water consumption via the installation of 88 solar panels, 1200 low-energy LED lights and multiple electric vehicle charging points.

These will complement the company’s Smart Flower solar panel installation.

Heaps is waging a war on plastic pollution too, and has achieved a 98 percent recycling rate for all materials used across the business.

The business has also prioritised reducing the air miles of its activities, and is increasingly selling British-made products to its customers worldwide.

David Millar, Managing Director of Heap & Partners, said “Corporate responsibility and sustainability are not just buzzwords but essential principles that can guide businesses in supporting the local community and protecting the planet no matter your industry.

“While reaching carbon positivity was an incredible milestone, the work doesn’t end there. We are committed not just to achieving excellence in sustainable manufacturing but creating a sustainable future for our community.

“There are many small steps and larger changes that can cumulatively make a positive impact. Moving forward, we will continue to explore innovative ways to contribute to a greener future for all.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals