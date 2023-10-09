Anchor announces consultant framework partners to deliver new homes

Later living provider Anchor has recently announced the partners for its Development Consultancy framework helping to meet the not-for-profit provider’s ambitious plans to deliver 5,700 new homes over the next ten years.

Anchor, England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life, will deliver the schemes across England, providing communities for people aged 55 and over with homes available for sale, shared ownership and to rent.

The framework will run for 4 years from August 2023 to August 2027, with the partnerships involving a total of 43 consultants including architects, structural engineers, employer agents, cost consultants, principal designers and planning consultants.

Steve Hogben, Director of Technical and Commercial services for Anchor, said: “With such a large framework stemming from our ambitious plans to further our provision for later living across the country, it was important we sourced the correct experience and expertise for our long term partnerships. We were very impressed by the submissions we received and are looking forward to working with our chosen partners to help deliver Anchor’s development strategy.”

Oliver Boundy, Executive Director of Development at Anchor, said: “With housing, care and support for our older population needed more than ever, we are passionate about helping people enjoy later life.”

“Anchor is proudly not-for-profit, which means every penny we make is reinvested into our properties and services, building more and innovating for the future so that people can have a home where they love living in later life. Our mission is to create communities that bring people together, encourage neighbourliness and reduce isolation while providing support services that give residents peace of mind.”

“Anchor manages 54,000 homes for rent, sale and shared ownership to those aged 55 and over, operating across almost 1,700 sites and serving more than 65,000 residents. Our 10-year plan is to build on that success and help address the gap in service provision for older people in England.”

To find out more about the company’s growth strategy and vision for the future, or if you are a landowner, developer or site agent with suitable land then visit: www.anchorhanover.org.uk/professionals/land-acquisition.

The full list of all appointed suppliers to the framework include:

Lots 1& 2 – Architects:

Lot 1 – North:

Levitt Bernstein

Brewster Bye

JDA Architects

Paddock Johnson

Pozzoni

PRP

Lot 2 – South:

Levitt Bernstein

MEPK

Saunders Boston

Pozzoni

PRP

PTEA

Lots 3 & 4 – Structural Engineers

Lot 3 – North:

Perega

Curtins

Ridge

Adept Engineers

Civic Engineers

Hydrock Consultants

Lot 4 – South:

Perega

Curtins

Ridge

Dice Consulting

Calford Seaden

Civic Engineers

Lots 5 & 6 – Employers Agent/Cost Consultant

Lot 5 – North:

Henry Riley

CPC Projects

BWA (Europe)

Arcadis

Calford Seasden

Currie & Brown

Lot 6 – North:

Henry Riley

Potter Raper

Calford Seaden

Arcadis

Currie & Brown

BPM Project Management

Lots 7 & 8 – M & E Consultants

Lot 7 – North:

Calford Seaden

Hoare Lea

Couch Perry & Wilkes

S I Sealey

Davies Partnership

QODA Consulting

Lot 8 – South

Calford Seaden

Hoare Lea

Couch Perry & Wilkes

Davies Partnership

S I Sealey

QODA Consulting

Lot 9 – Principal Designers

Lot 9 – National

AA Projects

Tetra Tech

Frankham Consultancy

Calford Seaden

Rider Levitt Bucknell

Currie & Brown

Lot 10 – Planning Consultants

Lot 10 – National

PWA Planning

Pegasus

Contour Planning

Stantec UK

Nexus Planning

Montagu Evans

