Clegg Construction appointed on multi-million hotel refurb in Leeds

Contractor Clegg Construction has been appointed to deliver a multi-million-pound refurbishment at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds.

Work has just started on site at the prominent hotel on the corner of Lower Briggate and Swinegate, which will be operated by Belfont Hotels.

The design and build project will modernise the building and includes the refurbishment of existing bedrooms, as well as creating new bedrooms, to take the total number of guest rooms to 108. It also involves modernising ground floor function rooms, the restaurant and bar, as well as the installation of new windows and renovations to the roof and elevations.

Clegg Construction pre-construction director, Ross Crowcroft, said: “We are very pleased to have started on site to refurbish and modernise one of the most iconic hotels in Leeds city centre.

“This refurbishment of the Cosmopolitan Hotel for Belfont Hotels will upgrade a landmark building in the heart of Leeds and turn it into a leading hospitality venue which will be perfect for both leisure and corporate demand.

“Clegg Construction is extremely familiar with the area around The Cosmopolitan Hotel, as we are currently on site at Spinners Yard in Regent Street delivering a 185-apartment private rented scheme for Rise Homes, plus we are working on an 11-storey student accommodation development in Leylands Road.”

Other members of the development team include project manager Edmond Shipway, architect Franklin Ellis and engineer Rodgers Leask.

Work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

The scheme is the latest in a long line of hotel projects undertaken by Clegg Construction, including the Travelodge London Stockley Park Hayes hotel, which was completed in 2021, and a new Premier Inn in York which is currently being built. In Leeds, Clegg Construction delivered the external recladding of the Premier Inn Leeds City Centre Arena hotel in 2021 and the creation of the Premier Inn Leeds Headingly Hotel (constructed on top of the Arndale shopping centre) in 2017.

Keval Thakerar and Akshay Dhamecha, directors at Belfont Hotels, commented: “We are excited to be working with Clegg Construction on this refurbishment that will see the Cosmopolitan Hotel repositioned as one of Leeds City Centre’s leading hotels, benefitting the local economy and community.”

Clegg Construction is a Midlands, East Anglia, and Yorkshire-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects.

The company works with organisations of all sizes and specialities across a range of different sectors.

