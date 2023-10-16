Construction starts on a new 113-room Chiswick (West London) Travelodge hotel

This is the group’s fourth hotel currently being built in London. The other three new-build hotels are being constructed at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground, in Bermondsey and in Beckenham

Travelodge, one of London’s largest hotel chains, is also searching for a further 100 hotel sites across the Capital

Travelodge, the UK’s largest independent hotel chain is delighted to announce that construction has commenced for its London Chiswick Travelodge. The 113-room hotel will feature the group’s on-site restaurant and is located next to the Chiswick Roundabout, one of London’s best known road junctions.

London Chiswick Travelodge is the Company’s fourth hotel currently under construction in London. The other three sites include the group’s 600th Travelodge, a 95-room hotel at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground (in partnership with Surrey County Cricket Club). A 73-room hotel in Bermondsey and a 72-room hotel in Beckenham are also being constructed.

With the opening of these four hotels, Travelodge will operate 84 hotels in London, making it one of the Capital’s biggest hotel chains.

Travelodge secured forward funding in November 2022 for the development of London Chiswick Travelodge. The funding partner, RTP Global Real Estate Investments, purchased the site and committed to fund the development for £19.4m and retain Travelodge as the development manager for the scheme.

Barnes Construction, which has a long-standing partnership with Travelodge and recently constructed Travelodge’s London Wimbledon Central hotel in 2022, has been appointed as contractor for the new, six storey Chiswick development.

The hotel is expected to be completed in Q1 2025 and will be let to Travelodge on a new 35-year lease, with five -yearly, index-linked rent reviews with caps and collars.

London Chiswick Travelodge is being developed to the group’s new, premium look and feel design specification and will be built to BREEAM “Excellent” standards and with an EPC rating of “A”.

The new Travelodge hotel design has been created in response to the feedback from the Company’s largest consumer study – which surveyed around 5,000 UK business and leisure travellers to find the psychographics of the modern budget traveller.

Key findings from the study revealed that modern travellers crave style, choice and little homely touches to make it easier to work, rest and relax both inside and outside of the room. It also includes a number of sustainable initiatives such as the new carpet being made from recycled fishing nets, which are part of a project supporting clean ocean initiatives, tackling over 640k tonnes of discarded fishing nets currently impacting marine life. The carpet backing is also made of old plastic bottles. Every ten of these bottles which are recycled rather than being sent to landfill saves enough energy to power a laptop for 25 hours. The other features include low energy lighting, motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps.

London is a key growth area for Travelodge’s development strategy. A dedicated team is in place to secure a further 100 sites across the Capital for a new Travelodge opening. This expansion programme would more than double Travelodge’s presence in London and could represent a multi-billion investment for third party investors and create thousands of new jobs.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge, Chief Property & Development Officer, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our London hotel network with the construction of our first hotel in Chiswick. The new Travelodge will be in a fantastic location on Chiswick High Road, 400m from Gunnersbury underground and railway line, 450m from Chiswick Business Park and within easy walking distance of the Gtech Community Stadium, home of Brentford FC; so a great place for business and leisure customers to stay, either visiting the local area, or Central London.

With over 80 Travelodges in London, we now operate in 31 out the 33 London boroughs and are one of London’s biggest hotel chains. We are currently building four more new London hotels, including our 600th Travelodge at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground, but we still have room for further growth in London.

Nowadays, more Britons are choosing to stay in a budget hotel than any other hotel type, but London cannot fulfil this growing trend as it has a shortage of good quality and low cost accommodation. Therefore, to help fill this growing gap, we are actively searching for over 100 new hotel sites across the Capital. This London expansion programme could collectively represent a multi-billion pound investment for third party investors and create thousands of new jobs.”

Svetlana Lomovtseva at RTP RE, said: “Following on from our successful acquisition of this high profile site late last year we are delighted that we have now moved on to the construction phase of the project. We are looking forward to working with Travelodge and Barnes and the smooth delivery of this much needed new hotel in Q1, 2025.”

Andy Cole at Vokins, Travelodge’s retained agent for West London, represented Travelodge for the Chiswick development deal and is currently searching for a further 15 development locations across West London.

Andy Cole, at Vokins, said: “I am delighted that I could support Travelodge in securing the Chiswick hotel site. This deal is a testament of the Travelodge brand; despite the challenging marketing conditions that we are operating within, Travelodge continues to expand its hotel network. Our focus continues to grow Traveloge’s footprint across West London and we are actively looking for a further 15 hotel sites in locations such as Hammersmith, White City, Southall, Staines and Uxbridge.”

