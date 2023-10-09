Essentra’s Hengzhu site powered with solar energy to promote sustainability in manufacturing

Essentra, a leading provider of essential components and solutions, has furthered its commitment to making direct operations net zero by 2040 with its manufacturing site in Jiangxi, China, now being powered by solar panels.

Supporting its emissions reduction targets, aligned with science-based thinking, the solar array installation is a significant step towards realising Essentra’s sustainability goals. The site will generate up to 1,650,000 kWh of energy annually, reducing its reliance on fossil-fuel generated electricity and avoiding the unnecessary generation of an estimated 1000 tCO2e of emissions each year.

The installation comes only three months after commissioning a 6000m2 solar array at Essentra’s manufacturing site in Rayong, Thailand, as part of a company-wide pledge to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 25% by 2025.

Jennifer Spence, Head of Sustainability Strategy at Essentra PLC says the panels are a step forward in reducing direct emissions: “The solar array reflects our overarching aim to reduce carbon emissions and practice sustainability in manufacturing across all of our global sites,” she says.

“With ESG targets in mind, and the rising costs of energy prices, being energy independent and efficient not only helps us positively impact the environment, but also saves money in the same process.”

The installation of solar panels is just one part of a comprehensive programme of measures to reduce carbon emissions and make better use of energy, including the use of more efficient equipment and carrying out regular energy audits to identify where further improvements can be made.

