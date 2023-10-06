Green light for £105m Nottingham University Hospital National Rehabilitation Centre

FUNDING for Nottingham University Hospital’s new National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) has been granted government approval for its £105million plans.

This approval means work can be completed for the 70-bed purpose-built and highly energy efficient facility, which aims to combine patient care with research, innovation, and training for NHS staff across the nation. Leading multi-disciplinary property and construction consultancy EDGE has been appointed to the scheme to provide project management and NEC supervision services.

The new building will be part of the government’s New Hospital Programme with its primary objective to act as a National Rehabilitation Centre of excellence to transform how people recover and regain fitness following serious injury or illness. It will be carbon net zero and built on the Stanford Hall Rehabilitation Estate, sitting alongside the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, which opened in 2018.

Joanne Hardwicke, project manager and associate director at EDGE said: “Having worked closely with the Trust, it’s fantastic news that the funding has been granted for the NRC. It’s a much-needed facility that will enable better outcomes for people who have been seriously injured or experience debilitating illness, allowing the NHS to widen access to rehabilitation services and improve patient outcomes.

“We’re very much looking forward to continuing our work with the wider project delivery team, and knowing it will benefit the lives of many means we’re incredibly proud to play our part in making it a reality. We will continue working collaboratively on the project and monitor the stages throughout, and can’t wait to see the facility come to fruition.”

EDGE bring extensive health and social care experience which includes the ongoing development and delivery of key NHS funded capital investments including the New Hospital Programme, RAAC programme, Dormitory Eradication Programme and sub-regional Clinical Diagnostic facilities.

This experience will be central to facilitating the delivery of the NRC which has been purpose-designed around the patients it will treat, including specialist clinical and technical spaces.

Natalie Forrest, senior responsible officer for New Hospital Programme at the Department of Health and Social care, said: “This marks a highly significant and exciting day for investment into our New Hospital Programme and for the creation of a UK first facility of its type – a National Rehabilitation Centre. The benefits to NHS patients will be substantial and life changing.

“This is the latest of our New Hospital Programme schemes to get under way as part of the biggest hospital building programme in a generation, providing more effective and efficient facilities that will help transform the way care is delivered.”

EDGE’s extensive portfolio also includes the Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s new Urgent and Emergency Care Department, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS current £110m Dormitory Eradication programme and the Northern Care Alliance’s new surgical ward block at Royal Oldham Hospital. EDGE has subsequently been shortlisted for Consultancy of the Year at the 2023 IHEEM Healthcare Awards.

For more information on EDGE and its services, follow the link below: https://www.edgeps.co.uk/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals