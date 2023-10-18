Harworth Group returns as pavilion partner for third year at UKREiiF 2024

Harworth Group, a leading property developer and regeneration specialist, has announced its return for the third consecutive year to The UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF). The UKREiiF event is in partnership with Pagabo and is set to take place between 21-23 May 2024, in Leeds. The event is expected to bring together industry experts, investors, and key stakeholders from the real estate and infrastructure sectors across the United Kingdom.

As one of the UK’s most prominent property developers, Harworth is renowned for its skill in transforming land and property across the country. With a diverse portfolio of projects ranging from strategic land developments to brownfield regeneration, Harworth has played a pivotal role in shaping sustainable communities for the future.

UKREiiF provides a unique platform to share insights, engage in networking opportunities, and explore innovative solutions driving the real estate and infrastructure markets forward. Harworth’s participation in the event demonstrates its commitment to fostering growth, promoting sustainable development, and contributing to the transformation of the UK’s built environment.

Last year their pavilion proved to be a tremendous success, providing visitors with an immersive experience into Harworth’s impressive projects and sustainable development initiatives. Attendees were able to interact with key team members, gain valuable industry knowledge, and witness first-hand how Harworth is leading the charge in shaping the future of real estate.

The third year at UKREiiF allows Harworth to build on the achievements of its previous pavilion and further strengthen its industry relationships. It also offers a prime opportunity for the company to showcase new and exciting developments, discuss investment opportunities, and engage in thought-provoking discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Speaking of their involvement, Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth, said: “UKREiiF has become a key event in the Harworth calendar, and a great way for us to engage with a wide array of stakeholders, share ideas and demonstrate the enormous value that Harworth can deliver for communities up and down the country. We are delighted to be returning again in 2024 with an exciting line-up of events in the Harworth pavilion and we look forward to building many more relationships across the real estate industry.”

Keith Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of UKREiiF, said: “We are delighted to welcome Harworth back UKREiiF for the third year running. Their pavilion last year was a highlight of the event, providing attendees with an insight into their impressive portfolio of projects and sustainable development initiatives. We look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of real estate and contribute to the transformation of the UK’s built environment at UKREiiF 2024.”

Led by the UK’s leading property events company Built Environment Networking and supported by some of the biggest UK property and infrastructure companies, the third annual UKREiiF event will be held in Leeds on 21-23 May 2024. The forum will attract inward investment, generate economic growth, and drive a more sustainable and inclusive culture within the property and construction industries.

For more information, please view the event here: https://www.ukreiif.com/event/ukreiif-2024/

