James Jones & Sons provides dual certification for all timber products

James Jones & Sons has announced that from October 2023, all timber and co-products supplied by the company will be dual certified as FSC and PEFC. This includes all timber delivered from that date, regardless of what date it was produced.

Graham Blyth, Sales Director at James Jones & Sons, said “The dual certification offers our customers a greater choice when buying sustainable timber. The Soil Association, as our certification body, fully approved our ability to offer all our timber and co-products as dual FSC and PEFC certified. Our customers can continue to sell their timber as FSC certified but will now also have the choice to stock and sell as PEFC certified should their customers require this”.

