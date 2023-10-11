Jewson and Polypipe announce winners of Scottish youth sports kit giveaway

National builders’ merchant Jewson and plastic pipe manufacturer Polypipe have awarded nine youth sport teams across Scotland dual-branded sponsored strips as part of a competition.

Earlier this year, the companies partnered to help support grassroots teams across Scotland by taking applications from junior sports clubs who felt they deserved a new sponsored kit. Having been inundated with responses, judges from both businesses have selected nine winners who’ll now receive cheques that they can put towards the new strips.

The winning teams have been announced as Wigtownshire Youth Rugby and Stranraer FC Youth in Stranraer; Livingston Rugby Boys’ Team in Falkirk; Drumpchapel United in Paisley; Oban Galaxy and Rockfield Primary Team in Oban; Inter Galloway AFC Community Youths in Dumfries; Ceann Creige Hurling and Camogie Club in Glasgow, and Dumbarton Riverside Disability Football Team in Dumbarton.

Speaking of their win, head of youth development at Stranraer FC Youth, Allan Jenkins, said: “Our town features prominently on the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation. We’ve got about 100 young people involved across four teams, from Under 13s up to Under 21s, who need kits and equipment to play with. Because of that, we regularly approach local businesses for support. We rely on goodwill, sponsorship and fundraising to keep our club going.

“Winning a branded kit will be a huge and very welcome boost for us. All footballers love to put on a pristine new strip because it creates excitement and a buzz, so the team is going to be thrilled when we tell them the news. For Jewson and Polypipe to select us as winners is brilliant and is appreciated by everyone involved at the club.”

Grace McBride, coach and club secretary at Ceann Creige Hurling and Camogie Club, said: “We haven’t had new kits since we set up four years ago, so they’re looking a bit worse for wear. Because we operate in a deprived area, we try to offer affordable training and provide equipment at no cost. We have tried to get sponsorship but it’s difficult now, with so many businesses struggling.

“That’s why we’re so pleased to have won. The kids will be so excited to have a new kit. It will give them a sense of uniformity, to all be wearing the same thing at last!”

Allan Davidson, Regional Managing Director for Scotland and The North at Jewson, said: “We play a vital role in the communities in which we operate, and part of our commitment at a local level includes supporting young people to do what they love.

“A lot of applicants to our kit giveaway explained that they’re from deprived areas, and struggle to get the funds needed to refresh their kits. This made judging incredibly difficult as we’d love to support everyone, but our nine winners prove they go that extra mile to help young people access sports which change their lives, and we are pleased to be able to make that even more special through the provision of dual-branded, sponsored kits from Jewson and Polypipe.”

Sean Lanagan, Key Account Manager at Polypipe, said: “We have a strong and lasting relationship with Jewson, so we were keen to be involved in this initiative which we know will mean so much to so many.

“Being part of a sports team should mean feeling united through your kit as well as through your determination and desire to work together, and we are glad to have played a part in that for these nine very deserving clubs.”

