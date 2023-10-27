New Apprentice Cohort Joins Caddick Construction

Caddick Construction Group is ramping up its investment in the future workforce with the recruitment of seven new apprentices and two new trainees, boosting the Group’s provision of work-based learning across the North West, North East, Yorkshire and Midlands.

The new recruits include Apprentice Quantity Surveyor (QS), Isabelle Roberts, who first gained hands-on work experience at Caddick Construction Group’s Farrington Park project in Lancashire.

Isabelle has now embarked on a 5-year Quantity Surveying degree with the University of Central Lancashire, attending university one day a week and spending the remaining four days with the site team at Progress Housing Group’s £23m extra care development in Lancaster.

Orlando Wilson, one of Caddick’s new Construction Trainees, recently joined the business on a five-year Construction Management degree. Working across a number of Yorkshire developments, including a new £28m scheme for YARA Fertiliser, Orlando is now gaining valuable skills in various different departments at Caddick, whilst also studying for his degree at Leeds Beckett University one day a week.

Working in the Caddick Construction team alongside Isabelle and Orlando is Brandon Crowther as Apprentice Engineer, Rob Knowles as Apprentice Quantity Surveyor, George Reynolds Winstanley as Trainee Site Manager, Evie Belwood as Apprentice Quantity Surveyor and Oliver Fauguel as Apprentice Engineer.

Caddick Civil Engineering has also been joined by Apprentice Site Manager, Harvey Fenton, and Trainee Quantity Surveyor, Harry Webster, who will support the business’ growing pipeline of residential and public sector contracts.

The nine join Caddick Construction Group’s expanding team of work-based learners, bringing the business’ total number of apprentices and trainees to 23.

Working across the Caddick Construction Group’s key regions, the new recruits will gain first-hand experience of live construction projects in a variety of sectors, including residential, offices, manufacturing, healthcare and retail.

Of her apprenticeship, Isabelle commented: “I am a very hands-on learner so an apprenticeship is perfect for me. Studying for my degree in this way means that I can earn while I’m training and not rack up huge debt as I start my career. I’ve worked with the Caddick team before at Farington Park so I already feel part of the team. Anyone considering an apprenticeship should go for it. It’s a great route into the industry.”

Orlando, who works on a number of Caddick Construction sites, added: “Becoming a trainee whilst also studying for my degree has been the perfect route into the industry for me. I’d always known I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps in construction, and initially had my eye on the planning department. This training opportunity will be great for understanding which sector best suits me because it gives me a taste for each, while I study for my Construction Management degree at Leeds Beckett University.”

Recruitment of the new wave of apprentices and trainees has been spearheaded by Caddick Construction Group Managing Director, Paul Dodsworth, who himself began his career as an apprentice bricklayer.

Paul Dodsworth, Managing Director of Caddick Construction Group, commented: “I’ve always championed apprenticeships; learning on-the-job is the quickest way to master a skill or trade whilst getting paid. This is especially true for construction. I’ve had a very rewarding career since my apprenticeship and I’m eager to ensure we give young people a good start and add to the industry’s skill set for the future.

“This is much more than a personal passion. Investing in skills is about the long-term strength of the Caddick business, succession planning and also our wider industry. Providing real opportunities, passing on our experience and knowledge to the next generation is the only way to future-proof the construction industry. It’s also an incredible way of bringing in fresh ideas; embracing new ways of thinking and increasing diversity, and I’m really excited to see what our new apprentices bring to the team.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals