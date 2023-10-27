New Improvement and Compliance Manager Will Lay Firm Foundations at Priestley Construction

Teagan Hudson has been promoted to Improvement and Compliance Manager, which is a newly created role at award-winning Leeds based contractor Priestley Construction.

Teagan will be responsible for updating and revising the company’s processes and systems to ensure they are as efficient and effective as possible. She will also oversee staff training and provide inductions to new recruits spanning Priestley’s procedures and policies.

In addition, she will manage the implementation of new IT solutions and software, as well as providing relevant training, to streamline how the company stores, accesses, monitors and distributes information internally and externally. She will also explore and implement new standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that could benefit the company. Teagan joined Priestley Construction almost 18 months ago as a buyer and estimator.

Teagan said: “The construction industry is evolving fast, and companies must be as proficient and capable as possible in today’s market in order to be successful and genuinely add value to their clients and projects. This role is all about identifying and implementing potential improvements in a wide range of areas to make Preistley Construction even better at what it does.

“It feels very rewarding that the directors have created this new role and given me this opportunity to drive so many positive changes forward.”

Nathan Priestley, founder and CEO of the Priestley Group, said: “Teagan boasts a wealth of analytical skills and when this is combined with her superb attention to detail and overall knowledge of the construction industry, there’s no doubt this is a role that she’ll thrive in.

“We’ve shaped the job around her specific skillsets, and she will now be responsible for promoting, improving, updating, revising and monitoring all of our operational and commercial processes, with the overall aim of driving continuous improvement across our business. This makes it an exciting opportunity for both Teagan and Priestley Construction alike.”

