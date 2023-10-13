Pegasus Group Strengthens London Office with Senior Director in Urban Design

Multi-disciplinary consultancy, Pegasus Group, is pleased to announce the addition of urban designer Colin Pullan as senior director in its London office. This appointment adds a new dimension to the Group’s established London office, which has acted across a wide variety of sectors since it was opened over 10 years ago.

Based out of Soho, the team serves clients across London boroughs and the south-east. Colin will join an established office of 15 professionals who, together, advise clients on planning, heritage, environment, landscape architecture and now urban design matters.

Colin has more than 35 years’ experience as an urban designer in the private sector, covering all design matters. He studied at the Oxford Polytechnic Joint Centre for Urban Design (now Oxford Brookes), one of the most distinguished urban design universities, before moving into private practice. Colin joins us having been Head of Masterplanning and Urban Design at Lambert Smith Hampton and prior to this an Urban Design Director at Lichfields. Colin brings with him considerable experience working on various projects throughout the UK including some 15 years as an expert urban design witness.

Barry Cansfield, senior director, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Colin to the Pegasus team. Colin joining us demonstrates the company’s commitment to invest in the London office. It’s part of our planned growth strategy to capture the huge potential for increased workload in the capital and the south-east as well as continuing to serve our existing clients.”

Henry Courtier, director, added: “Colin is a great addition to the Pegasus team. Working in such a high-density and complex urban environment, Colin’s design expertise will be invaluable across all the office’s projects, whether on our retail and hospitality projects, urban regeneration schemes or housing delivery.”

Pegasus continues to grow its London team will enable it to continue meeting its clients’ needs while also expanding into new areas for further growth opportunities.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals