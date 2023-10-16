Propertymark Response to Rightmove Monthly House Price Index

In response to the Rightmove Monthly House Price Index, Nathan Emerson CEO Propertymark comments.

“A decrease in house prices compared to last year is inevitable, natural and needed in order to get back to sustainable and achievable levels since the drastic spike seen over the past couple of years.“Our own reports indicate a healthy interest in property with demand and stock levels remaining buoyant, so it is positive that Rightmove reports the same positive trend when compared to pre-pandemic.“We hope that buyers are looking at the market confidently and continue to find an affordable middle ground. It is proving to be a good time to buy and sell.”

