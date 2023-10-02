University Living and Londonist DMC Collaborate to Create Uninist, Offering Flexible Housing Solutions for Students

University Living, a leading global platform for student accommodation, and Londonist, an award-winning student accommodation agency, have partnered to launch Uninist, a revolutionary platform that provides tailored solutions to the unique and evolving needs of students. Uninist offers a range of flexible tenancy options, allowing students to customize their lease terms to fit their individual requirements.
With over 18 years of combined experience working with students, University Living and Londonist recognized the need for more flexibility in tenancy options to better serve the dynamic needs of students. Uninist is specifically designed to address this gap in the market and provide students with the freedom to create their ideal living experience.
Uninist offers modern and well-maintained properties in prime locations, in close proximity to universities, colleges, public transportation, and other amenities. The platform provides a variety of room configurations and payment plans, including short-term to long-term options, to meet the unique needs of each student.
“University Living has over a decade of experience handling and expanding globally, and especially in and around the UK, catering to 110 plus nationalities globally. It’s a very good combination where Londonist is bringing the expertise on the on-ground operations and University Living is bringing in the market intel for outside London, a flawless way to conquer the rest of the UK, for the flexible contracts. University Living has been catering to 110 plus nationalities globally for a decade now, and we ensure safe and secure premium accommodation in and around universities to all the students,” said Mayank Maheshwari, COO of University Living.
Asim Ertürk, Managing Director of Londonist DMC said, “At Uninist we are passionate about helping students thrive, and our flexible housing options empowers students to create their ideal living experience.
We are also incredibly proud to have provided access to the top cities in the UK, and we have always been striving to deliver the best experience for students around the globe. Student wellbeing is at the heart of what we do and our spaces to study, exercise, social and relax will ensure the best journey for all students.”
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals