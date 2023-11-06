A2Dominion announces leadership changes to focus on delivery of new strategy

A2Dominion is making changes to its executive management team following the launch of its new Corporate Strategy.

The Group’s strategy was launched six months ago and gives the 38,000-home housing association a new, clear direction and an obvious need for change. Key areas for focus include improving its core services, investing more in customer and building safety, a shake-up of its operating model, and how it reacts and adapts to the economic and financial challenges it’s facing.

The changes follow the appointment of Ian Wardle as CEO just over a year ago, as well a new Chair – Alan Collett.

Focusing on customers

The Group has already started to implement some service improvements. However to effectively face these challenges head-on, it’s also making changes to its leadership structure.

One key area that has been identified as a priority is improving its services to customers. Historically, all operations sat under a single Executive Director, covering every aspect of customer facing services including housing, customer services and property repairs and maintenance.

In order for the Group to implement the improvements identified in its new strategy more quickly and effectively, it has split its Executive Director of Operations role into two:

Chief Property Officer – which will cover all services that touch a customers’ homes such as repairs and building and fire safety

Chief Customer Officer – which will focus on delivering and improving services to customers.

Splitting the role will allow the Group to fast-track the delivery of its plans and gives both roles the dedicated time and resource they need to make improvements for customers.

Alongside these changes, A2Dominion will also be combining its two central services roles for Treasury and Central & Financial Services into one executive role, Chief Finance Officer.

New look team

Overall, A2Dominion’s Executive Management Team now comprises:

Chief Executive Officer – Ian Wardle

Chief Customer Officer (new role) – Kate Gascoigne on a fixed-term basis

Chief Finance Officer (new role) – Vacant

Chief Property Officer (new role) – Michael Reece

Executive Director of Change & IT – Andy Boyes

Executive Director of Central & Financial Services – Tracey Barnes on a fixed-term basis.

Interviews for the Chief Customer Officer and Chief Finance Officer roles are currently underway, with the appointments expected to be announced in the New Year.

The changes follow A2Dominion’s previous announcements that Dean Tufts, Executive Director of Finance & Strategy, and Nick Hutchings, Executive Director of Commercial, will both be retiring in early 2024.

