AG recognised as a market leader in sustainable construction

Leading paving and building manufacturer, AG Paving & Building Products, has reinforced its position as a market leader in sustainable construction by achieving Platinum status, the highest accolade available, in the 2023 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey, organised by Business in the Community (BITC).

Recognising companies that go above and beyond to reduce their environmental impact, the survey benchmarks companies that drive change through integrating sustainable practices into corporate strategies.

The firm, who has recently released their Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy, was one of 125 organisations from a range of sectors in Northern Ireland to participate in the survey. AG was also awarded ‘Most Improved Performer’ at the awards ceremony recognising its continuous improvement commitment.

AG previously reported a reduction in its Scope 1 & 2 emissions from its baseline of 2019 to 2022 by 53% – despite an increase in production volumes as the company faced unprecedented demand for its products. As well as this, the firm reduced its scope 3 emissions from 2022 by 10% – reinforcing its commitment to a greener future in construction.

AG are continuously working to reduce the environmental impact of both its operations and the end product, which includes a recent investment of £5m into its operations enabling the firm to modernise its plant, equipment, and technology, driving the firm’s sustainability agenda.

In addition to this the company have recently gained level 3 in the “Take 5” workplace wellbeing accreditation, recognition for their longstanding commitment improving both physical and psychological safety.

Stephen Acheson AG’s CEO AG commented: “Sustainability is one of AG’s core values, we were delighted to achieve Platinum Status in this year’s Environmental Benchmarking Survey. As part of our commitment to a sustainable business, we strive to continuously reduce our environmental impact, whilst holding our people and local community at the centre of everything we do. These results further demonstrate our commitment to making long lasting and impactful changes.”

To find out more about AG, visit www.ag.uk.com.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals