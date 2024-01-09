Aggregate Industries acquires Eco Readymix

Aggregate Industries, a member of the Holcim Group, has acquired Eco Readymix Ltd, a leading producer of mortar and concrete in the north-west.

The acquisition will reinforce Aggregate Industries’ position in the north-west market and also help establish its place in the UK mortar market.

Eco Readymix was established in 2004 and has sites in Wrexham and Ellesmere Port with a third site due to open in the Midlands. It produces Ready to Use mortar and Dry Silo Mortar and serves national house builders, groundworkers and civil engineering firms alongside the domestic market.

It also produces ready mix concrete, liquid and traditional screed, concrete masonry blocks and aggregates. The company has strong sustainable credentials. Its Wrexham site is almost entirely powered via a biomass system alongside both wind and solar power. It employs 52 people across its sites.

Dragan Maksimovic, Chief Executive Officer of Aggregate Industries UK, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the acquisition of Eco Readymix and welcome them to Aggregate Industries.

“As a business, it has clear sustainable values very much in line with our own, and will strategically add to our strong footprint in the north-west.

“This also marks our entry into the UK mortar market with a knowledgeable and ambitious management that has multiple synergies with our own. The acquisition supports our long-term strategy to continue to grow our business in order to become the UK’s leading supplier of sustainable construction materials and solutions.”

Gary Billington, Managing Director of Eco Readymix, said: “We’re really looking forward to taking the business forward with Aggregate Industries. This allows us to continue our ambitious growth plans and to develop our offering.

“It is really beneficial to be part of a leading UK company which has a clear vision for sustainability and to be able to have access to their networks and expertise.”

