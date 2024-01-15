Avove wins major 12-year framework award with Northumbrian Water Group

Leading capital infrastructure and engineering services company, Avove, has been awarded a multi-million-pound design and build framework agreement with Northumbrian Water Group (NWG) as part of NWG’s Asset Management Period 8 (AMP8) £3.6 billion investment programme.

The design and build framework, which commences in January 2024 for up to 12 years, covers the delivery of large capital investment programmes, including renewal, refurbishment and replacement for clean and wastewater networks and assets.

Avove is one of 12 partners who are part of the Living Water Enterprise, the innovative vehicle developed to deliver large-scale construction programmes on behalf of NWG for AMP8.

Avove’s Executive Chair, Mark Perkins, said: “We are delighted to have secured our place on Northumbrian Water Group’s framework for AMP8, which represents a significant contract win for Avove and aligns with our ambitious development plans.

“During the tender process, it became clear that our strategic focus on being expert, agile and responsible aligned with the requirements of the Living Water Enterprise. Our delivery model is deeply rooted in our technical expertise, extensive experience, and commitment to service excellence across our entire business. We demonstrated that we are a collaborative provider of infrastructure services focusing on ESG, carbon reduction and innovative approaches to engineering, design and ways of working, whilst offering value for money.”

With supply chain partners appointed, Avove will join NWG to form a highly integrated, collaborative delivery organisation which will play a key role in delivering NWG’s upcoming business plan commitments effectively and efficiently. This will consider the complete lifecycle of assets to ensure smarter spending and risk-based planning for the long term.

Mark continued: “This is an exciting partnership, creating economic growth and opportunity in the region through a committed and thoughtful deployment of our design and construction expertise. We look forward to collaborating with Northumbrian Water Group and its partners as part of the Living Water Enterprise, driving the best value and capital solutions across the programme and delivering really positive social impacts.”

Monisha Gower, Assets Director at Northumbrian Water Group, said: “The market has never been so competitive, when it comes to adding the best partners and people to our team in the run-up to AMP8. We have had to be agile and move fast, employing innovation throughout our procurement practices, and it has paid off, building our new stable of partners and creating the capacity we need for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Already this year, we have worked with those previously-appointed partners to start the important work of creating a strong culture, centred around collaboration, innovation, safety and wellbeing, all with a clear focus on solutions that work for customers and the environment.

“We have brought on board some of the most capable and innovative partners in our sector, each of whom will bring their energy and passion with them for the journey ahead. These partnerships aren’t just going to build more resilient services for our customers, they will build reputations and careers along the way.

“The level of integration that we will build with all of our partners requires a lot of work, and we are excited to get started.”

