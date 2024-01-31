Balfour Beatty secures contracts valued at £43 million to construct two new primary schools in Scotland

Balfour Beatty today announces that it has been appointed by Hub South East to deliver two new primary schools, valued at £43 million, in East Lothian, Scotland.

Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the design and construction of the two new primary schools, located in Craighall and Blindwells, which will house state-of-the-art, modern teaching facilities and learning spaces for over 840 students.

The primary schools are required to meet demand from ongoing and planned house building in the local area, and on completion, will support East Lothian Council’s vision to develop a modern, safe, sustainable learning estate that enhances and supports communities whilst improving the lives of families.

The primary schools will be constructed using Passivhaus principles – a quality assurance process for the design and construction of low energy buildings – and will utilise high-performance windows and doors as well as mechanical ventilation with heat recovery to reduce carbon emissions, improve indoor air quality and reduce energy demand and heating bills.

In addition, as part of its commitment to leaving a lasting, positive legacy in the communities in which it operates, Balfour Beatty has committed to provide at least 20 employment opportunities for local people, as well as deliver a number of employability workshops, including drone and virtual reality sessions, at nearby schools and colleges.

Hector MacAulay MBE, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty’s regional construction business in Scotland, said: “This latest contract award is testament to our expertise and experience in delivering high-quality, sustainable educational facilities in Scotland and our proven track record of giving back to local communities.

“We look forward to working closely and collaboratively alongside Hub South East and East Lothian Council, to successfully deliver these new schools which will provide an exciting and inspirational learning environment for hundreds of children.”

Construction is due to commence next month with completion expected in 2025. At construction peak, Balfour Beatty will employ 200 people with 5% of its workforce made up of apprentices, graduates and trainees to support its commitment to The 5% Club.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals