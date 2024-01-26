Doka service excellence recognised with revered BIM certificate of conformity

International formwork and scaffolding specialist, Doka, has been rewarded for its commitment to service and design excellence in its UK business with the recent award of BS EN ISO 19650-2:2018 certification for Building Information Modelling (BIM) processes and management.

Compliance with the standard demonstrates that Doka provides information in accordance with set processes and customer requirements using a structured format. This applies in particular respect to the company’s project work, product delivery and the management of data systems that ensure processes are carried out as efficiently as possible.

Pieter Strydom, UK Senior Engineer and BIM Coordinator at Doka said: “Receiving a Certificate of Conformity to BS EN ISO 19650-2:2018 is hugely important for us as a business. It informs our customers of our dedication to providing the best service and of our understanding of processes set out within the standard.”

To achieve the certification, Doka underwent intensive assessments under the guidance of the British Standards Institute (BSI), one of the world’s leading national standards bodies. The three-day process included an external audit of Doka’s procedures in respect of its project delivery. This determined that BS EN ISO 19650-2:2018 standards were upheld in terms of documentation and building information modelling (BIM) systems used.

Pieter continued: “It took us about a year to obtain the Certificate of Conformity. During this time, a significant portion was spent developing and organising internal documentation for the process to be developed internally. It was time well spent, however, as conformity with the standard and achieving BSI’s much sought after stamp of approval puts Doka among the forerunners of the formwork industry.”

