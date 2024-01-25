Europump announces the first two Keynote Speakers for its 2024 Annual Meeting

Europump (the European Pump Association) which represents 15 National Associations across the continent of Europe is delighted to be staging its 2024 Annual Meeting in the UK. Hosted by the British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) and sponsored by WEG, this three-day event will take place at the spectacular De Vere Beaumont Estate near Windsor in the Royal County of Berkshire, from 22nd – 24th May.

Reflecting the current Europe-wide legislative agenda, as well as numerous other topic areas of significant importance to the international pump sector, the BPMA, on behalf of Europump, has been working hard to deliver a comprehensive programme of meetings and presentations that will offer both intellectual and practical value to pump manufacturers.

In addition to sessions dedicated to the activities of the various Europump Commissions – Technical, Standards, Marketing, SME, and Blueprint – several invited speakers will also share their thoughts and expertise on a range of topical issues including Digitisation and AI, Sustainability, the post Brexit political landscape and the economic standing of the worldwide pump market.

Stephen Phipson CBE, Chief Executive at Make UK

The first of these invited speakers to be announced is Stephen Phipson CBE, Chief Executive at Make UK. Taking to the stage on the morning of Friday 24th May, immediately before the General Assembly, Stephen will provide an overview of the political arena in the UK and its impact on the manufacturing sector both at home and abroad. In a somewhat timely fashion, the implications of the impending General Election in the UK will also be considered.

Kiran Ahmed, Lead Economist, Global Industry Services at Oxford Economics

The second speaker to be announced is Kiran Ahmed, Lead Economist, Global Industry Services at Oxford Economics. Kiran will present the key findings from the 2024 World Pump report, including the macroeconomic and industrial backdrop and how it impacts upon the international pump market. This presentation will take place during the afternoon of 23rd May as part of the Marketing Commission session.

Commenting on the engagement of these headline speakers, BPMA CEO, Wayne Rose, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the 2024 Annual Meeting on behalf of Europump and look forward to welcoming our international pump colleagues to this world-famous location. We have a superb business programme in place, supported by a complement of renowned expert speakers. I have no doubt our audience will be captivated by the political and economic overviews presented by Make UK and Oxford Economics, and I look forward to announcing further keynote speakers in due course, who will be addressing some of the other key topics currently affecting the pump industry.”

Running in tandem with the business agenda across the three days, will be an equally engaging partner programme, which includes full use of the wonderful grounds and leisure facilities the venue has available, a visit to Windsor Castle, a river boat trip along the Thames, and two sumptuous gala dinners.

Sponsored by WEG – a world leader in motor, drive, and asset management systems technology – the 2024 Annual Meeting will prove to be a must-attend event for those senior pump executives looking to successfully navigate their way through the complexities of pump manufacturing and distribution over the coming months and years.

Full details on the event, including further information on the venue, its location and travel arrangements can be found on the dedicated website. The online booking system is now live, allowing delegates, and their partners, to secure their places. A promotional video, fully illustrating all aspects of the event is also available to view on the website – www.Europump2024.com.

