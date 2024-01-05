Finning helps FCC operators with ‘don’t be fuelish’ training scheme

FCC Environment is putting its quarry plant operators and managers through their paces with Finning training experts to improve fuel efficiencies and cut fuel burn.

More than 30 FCC machine operators and plant managers have completed the Finning Eco-Drive™ operator training programme so far, which is part of a company-wide initiative called ‘Don’t Be Fuelish’. The campaign aims to crack down on machine idle time and minimise fuel burn, as well as improving CO2 emissions and reducing operating costs.

Finning, the world’s largest dealer of Cat® equipment and parts, launched its Eco-Drive™ operator training in 2009 aimed at refining operator skills to increase performance and crucially cut costs by giving operators the skills they need to better utilise the tools and technologies available in the equipment.

Due to the popularity of the operator training, Finning recently added an Advanced Performance programme specifically aimed at managers and supervisors to enable them to better manage the fleet operations and deliver greater efficiency, safety, and productivity.

Bill Stone, Group Plant Manager at FCC Environment, said: “We’ve been doing business with Finning for some time and enjoy a good working relationship with them. We started looking at all our operational data to identify how we can improve idle times – and vitally cut fuel costs – and the training delivered by Finning was an important part of that.

“We’ve done four sessions of the operator training so far and feedback has been good. Many of our quarry operators have been with us for 10 years or more, but many of them don’t typically use the technology that is fitted as standard in new Cat machines which can save them time and fuel. The great thing was when they came out of the sessions, they were all fired up and telling other operators’ things they’d picked up – which was great.

“I think they really appreciated the fact that they had the opportunity for one-to-one interaction with the trainer – who were on their level as former operators, so they really engaged with them.

“I attended the advanced course for managers, and it was very good. For example, we learnt about the impact of using incorrect ground engaging tools and how this affects machine productivity.”

The advanced course also addresses topics such as assessing and measuring equipment capability to optimise fuel usage, identifying inefficiencies as well as looking into best practice operating techniques and the fundamentals of machine application. Participants on the course develop their own site improvement plan, with the Finning team providing a follow-up review to provide any ongoing guidance and support.

Bill adds: “We’ll never completely cut out zero idling, but this campaign and dedicated training with Finning experts helps the operators understand how much money is wasted in terms of fuel and repair and maintenance. Educating the managers so they understand the economic and environmental gains achieved by only having machines working when they’re needed is already yielding savings across the company.”

Jonathan Davies, Finning UK & Ireland Industry Manager for Industrial & Waste and Paving, said: “When you’ve got a quarry working 2000 hours a year every penny counts, and you must make sure you get the best per cost per tonne.

“While we can supply efficient and reliable machines, the greater the operator skill and efficiency the less wear and tear there is on the machine and fuel wastage and the greater the site efficiency.”

Both the Eco-Drive™ Operator Training and Advanced Performance Training courses are Institute of Quarrying CPD accredited and are available from one of Finning UK & Irelands’ facilities, or group training can be delivered at a customer site.

To find out more about Finning Eco-DriveTM Operator and Manager Training courses go to www.finning.com/en_GB/services/customer-training/operator-training.html

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals