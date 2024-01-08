Higgins Partnerships appointed as development partner for Saxon Wharf

Notting Hill Genesis has appointed Higgins Partnerships as its development partner for ‘Saxon Wharf’, a mixed-use development on the edge of Deptford Creek in Royal Borough of Greenwich.

The scheme will feature 145 one, two and three-bedroom homes, with a tenure mix of 25% London Affordable Rent, 25% Shared Ownership and 50% private sale homes. Ground floor commercial space will create employment and business opportunities and provide significant benefit to Greenwich’s local economy.

Designed by architects, BPTW, the part 13, part 17 storey building uses a simple material palette of light and dark brick, concrete soffits, and a plinth of textured metalwork to celebrate the industrial legacy of the area. Each home will have a private balcony with many benefiting from dual aspect views across London.

Steve Leakey, Managing Director of Higgins Partnerships comments, “We are delighted to once again be working in partnership with Notting Hill Genesis at Saxon Wharf, having successfully delivered a number of award-winning developments together.

“Saxon Wharf will help address local housing need by providing 50% quality affordable homes and will enhance the character of the local area with the creation of a new public plaza and pedestrian routes providing access to the Creek. We look forward to starting work shortly.”

As well as the new public plaza and children’s play spaces, a new tree lined boulevard will lead to the Creek walkways and a private podium for residents to enjoy. The local ecology will also be revived by promoting native plants to increase the wildlife within and along the Creek’s edge.

John Hughes, Deputy Chief Executive and Group Director of Development of Notting Hill Genesis, said: “Saxon Wharf is in a fantastic location offering fantastic views across London as well as high-quality public spaces for families and individuals to enjoy.

“It means a lot to us to be able to provide 50% affordable housing in such a sough-after area, and even more so when it is supported by state-of-the-art heating systems that will help residents keep their bills low. We look forward to working with Higgins on this exciting project.”

The new homes will be built in accordance with the London Plan, providing high quality, energy efficient and sustainable homes. A communal heat network powered by a combined heat and power unit will be included along with photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps to minimise the impact of fuel poverty on residents. The building will also feature a sedum roof.

To promote sustainable travel, the development will be car free with parking for disabled badge holders and cycle storage provided for a minimum of 240 bicycles. Excellent transport links to Central London and the South East are just a five-minute walk away via Greenwich DLR and rail station.

