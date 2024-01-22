Marks & Spencer’s £30 Million Investment Fuels Expansion Across Scottish Retail Landscape

Marks & Spencer has announced a £30 million investment in its Scottish physical stores, with plans to introduce five new and expanded locations within the next 18 months.

As part of this initiative, a £15 million injection is earmarked for Aberdeen Union Square, where the store’s footprint will nearly double. Representing one of the most substantial private sector investments in Aberdeen in recent years, the upgraded store will feature a market-style food hall, along with expanded clothing, home, and beauty departments. Set to open in spring 2025, this establishment will rank as the fourth-largest M&S store in Scotland.

Rachel Rankine, M&S’s North East regional manager, expressed confidence in Aberdeen’s retail future, stating, “The scale of our investment is a vote of confidence in the future of retail in Aberdeen city centre, with a flagship store on the same scale as city centre stores in Birmingham and Liverpool.”

In addition to the Aberdeen development, M&S will unveil a food hall in Linlithgow later this month and launch a full-line store in Dundee’s Gallagher Retail Park this summer. Furthermore, the retailer will make its debut in Largs with a new food hall scheduled to open in early 2025.

This £30 million investment supplements the £32 million already invested in eleven Scottish stores over the past four years, which includes the introduction of new food halls in Paisley, Hamilton, and East Kilbride.

The investment aligns with M&S’s goal to become the UK’s leading omnichannel retailer. The company aims to transition 247 existing stores into 180 higher quality, higher productivity full-line stores while also establishing over 100 food sites by the 2027/28 financial year.

In addition to this current investment, M&S has inaugurated eleven new and revamped stores in Scotland over the past four years, including new food halls in Straiton (Edinburgh), Hamilton, Falkirk Central, Cumbernauld, East Kilbride, and Paisley. This also involves renewals and expansions in Glasgow Silverburn, Edinburgh Gyle, Anniesland, Glasgow West End, and Bishopbriggs. Furthermore, two convenience stores recently opened in Glasgow Battlefield and Glasgow Queen Street.

Earlier in the year, fellow retailer Aldi unveiled plans to invest £56 million in its Scottish portfolio, intending to open three new stores in 2024.

