Ministry of Defence appoints Laing O’Rourke to deliver new Army Basic Training facilities at Pirbright as part of £5.1BN Defence Estate Optimisation

Laing O’Rourke has signed a contract to deliver new facilities for the Ministry of Defence (MOD) at Alexander Barracks in Pirbright, Surrey.

The project will deliver the infrastructure required to create a ‘centre of excellence’ for non-infantry Basic Training for the British Army, which is being co-located at Pirbright under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army Programme enabling the closure of Sir John Moore Barracks in Winchester and Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.

Last year, Laing O’Rourke was one of seven companies who signed the MOD’s Strategic Alliance contract that will see it deliver important infrastructure work across the DEO Portfolio.

The DEO Army Programme makes up the largest share of the £5.1Bn DEO Portfolio which is focussed on delivering a better structured, modern and more sustainable estate that more effectively supports military capability and aims to enhance the lived experience of our military personnel.

“We are delighted to have secured this work from the MOD and are proud to deliver a modern Army barracks that will improve the facilities available to those who keep our country secure. “The Strategic Alliance approach represents best practice in terms of public sector procurement. It is highly efficient and enables vital collaboration on elements that are critical for successful delivery, such as standardisation of design. This means we can fully deploy our manufacturing led operating model and use modern methods of construction to improve programme, quality, sustainability outcomes and worker safety.” Martin Staehr – DIRECTOR OF UK BUILDING AT LAING O’ROURKE

“The significant investment that has been announced at Alexander Barracks Pirbright will deliver critical infrastructure to support the British Army’s future capability and operational requirements, as set out in Future Soldier. “In addition, the project will enhance quality of life for soldiers embarking on their Army career, ensuring they have access to modern, high-quality facilities to support them throughout their initial training.” Major General Richard Clements CBE – DIRECTOR OF ARMY BASING & INFRASTRUCTURE

The new facilities at Alexander Barracks will comprise: Permanent Staff and Recruit Single Living Accommodations; Combined Officer and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Mess facilities; a combined training centre and two Headquarters offices; an improvement to the Medical and Dental facility with additional rehabilitation treatment facilities; a reception centre, guardhouse and tailors, and additional facilities for the Army Leadership Studies Centre. In addition to the new facilities within the Barracks, a new nursery situated outside the Barracks will be built to benefit Service Families and the local community.

“Laing O’Rourke has a history of supporting military personnel and their families and we are proud signatories to the Armed Forces Covenant, and Gold Award holders of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme. We are delighted to have been appointed to deliver Alexander Barracks and our team will harness its experience of modern methods of construction, to deliver world-class facilities for the Army.“ Rachael Cunningham – LAING O’ROURKE’S PRECONSTRUCTION LEADER FOR ALEXANDER BARRACKS

“The DEO Army Programme is committed to delivering the highest quality infrastructure to meet the Army’s requirements and support service personnel to live, work and train. “The development of Alexander Barracks brings forward an exciting era for Army basic training, as we provide the facilities and infrastructure needed by future recruits and those who train them. I look forward to working with all partners to deliver our shared vision for this significant project.” Belinda Lunn – DEO ARMY PROGRAMME DIRECTOR

Work is scheduled to start this month with phased delivery during coming years.…

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals