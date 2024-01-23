Modular Matters: Get the Housing Minister’s Take on the MMC Nation

The volumetric modular sector is at a critical tipping point. The industry faces unprecedented challenges following a year of fluctuating demand in the housing sector – combined with increased scrutiny from the market and media. But while there are many obstacles to overcome, those operating in the modular industry are still pushing game-changing technology and evolving to meet future demands.
Taking place on 19 – 20 March 2024 at the Coventry Building Society Arena – Modular Matters aims to separate the fact from the fiction, tackling the big conversations and facing the positive and negative impacts of the last year. With Housing Minister Lee Rowley making the keynote presentation, this event offers a massive opportunity to find out first-hand about the ‘state of the MMC nation.’
Strategic Thinking
It is not all doom and gloom, and despite a tough year volumetric modular technology remains at the forefront of innovation, capable of redefining how we think about construction, with the ability to not only improve structures but create sustainable spaces that support a circular economy. With game-changing industry leaders presenting success stories and demonstrating proven techniques for overcoming the current status quo – Modular Matters takes a frank and candid look at the commercial and financial barriers to growth, to determine the roadmap to stable and viable long-term business models.
Influence the Narrative
With a brand-new venue, the 2024 event will provide a more interactive and engaging platform that encourages active delegate participation through facilitated engagement and discussion. Lifting the bonnet to get to the detail, taking lessons from global benchmarks and client-led conversations.
The conference will invite industry innovators, change-leaders, influencers and modernisers to have their say. Modular Matters will determine the actions needed to make radical transformative change in the market and develop a viable and sustainable modular supply chain.
Modular Matters offers a platform for all voices in the industry to have their say on:
- Breaking the traditional housing hold and exploring multiple vertical markets
- Seizing market opportunities through innovation
- Building a viable and sustainable supply chain through collaboration
- Achieving a stable and commercially viable model through partnerships
Why Attend?
Raising the bar, building on the successes of previous events, while diversifying and expanding the programme and exhibition to attract a wider audience – Modular Matters presents an opportunity to join the conversation and connect with key players in the sector as well as suppliers, manufacturers, architects and decision makers from local authorities and the public sector.
Modular Matters 2024 invites delegates to deep dive into the current state of the modular market, tackling the recent changes and increased media attention following the withdrawal of multiple players from the sector. With an objective to influence, inform and investigate – Modular Matters will address roadblocks, identify solutions, analyse successes and separate the myths from the facts.
Keynote speaker, Housing Minister Lee Rowley will be joined by presenters from Homes England, TopHat, Crown Commercial Services, Tide/Vision, Platform Housing Group, HLM Architects, Cartwright Pickard, Fulcro Engineering Services, Beattie Passive, Portakabin, Algeco, McAvoy, Elements Europe, Lighthouse, MTX, TG Escapes, Kope, So Modular, Mishcon de Reya and Reds 10.
For the full speaker line up and to book your place, go to: www.modularmatters.co.uk