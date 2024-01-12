National Skills Academy for Power Drives Transition to Net Zero

To advance the UK’s journey toward achieving net zero, Energy & Utility Skills is proud to announce the establishment of the Power Generation Group within the National Skills Academy for Power (NSAP). This initiative strategically aligns with the needs of the renewable sector within the power generation industry.

Power generation is undergoing significant technological advancements such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), energy from waste, wind, and other renewable sources. These advancements are creating numerous job opportunities, with further anticipated industry growth indicating a requirement for an additional 70,000 skilled professionals within the offshore wind sector alone by 2030.

In October 2023, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, produced power for the first time, and upon full operation, it will provide power equivalent to the needs of six million homes. In addition to this, more than 15 million tonnes of residual waste is converted annually by the UK’s Energy Recovery Facilities (ERFs), enough to supply half the homes in London for an entire year.

Currently, however, many employers express concerns about finding and securing the right talent. The Power Generation Group is taking steps to address these concerns by identifying skill gaps and shortages. They have already recognised the need for a targeted approach in crucial areas within energy from waste, such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage.

Specialised skills such as electrical and mechanical engineering, planning and connecting, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), among others, are foreseen as essential to meet the evolving demands of the renewables industry.

Stephen Barrett, Director of Membership and Strategic Engagement at Energy & Utility Skills said: “A focus on renewables within the Power Generation Group allows us to support industry by establishing and upholding the necessary training standards, contributing to the UK’s training infrastructure, and addressing the growing demand for upskilling.”

In a world where the transition to net zero is of critical importance, the focus on green skills by the Power Generation Group within the National Skills Academy for Power is a significant step forward. This move underscores Energy & Utility Skills commitment to facilitating the UK’s transition towards a more sustainable and greener energy future.

