Paramount wins ‘seal of approval’ with Cardiff city centre project

Paramount has won a contract to continue the transformation of one of the most prominent buildings on Cardiff’s commercial landscape, Hodge House.

The Cardiff-headquartered design, build, fit-out and refurbishment specialist will spearhead the ongoing refurbishment of the city centre’s Hodge House for owners Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM).

Paramount has been given the approval to lead on the renovation of the first and second floors of Hodge House in a project that will provide 43,000-sq ft of prime office space. Stride Treglown is the architect for the scheme, with a project team including JLL, Currie and Brown and Hoare Lea.

A modern ‘plug-and-play’ style fit-out will be delivered by Paramount across the remaining office space at ground floor level.

Helen Bartlett, Paramount Design Director, said: “With our own HQ based in Cardiff, we are proud to have been entrusted with the responsibility for restoring a historic and much-loved building to its former glory.

“This is an important seal of approval for our dedicated and experienced team and it’s great to see how far the project has advanced since we began working closely with Legal & General after the Hodge House renovation got under way nearly five years ago”.

It marks the latest phase of LGIM’s partnership with Paramount who completed the first phase refurbishment works at Hodge House in 2020. Most recently the company oversaw the refurbishment of the landmark clock tower.

As well as leading the refurbishment, Paramount has also completed the fit-out for new tenants Veezu’s offices, as well as Menzies, Ogi and Freshwater.

Constructed in 1915, Hodge House, which runs along St Mary Street with its main entrance on Guildhall Place, provides a total of 140,000 sq ft of office space across eight floors.

The new phase of work will include structural updates, mechanical and electrical systems upgrades, and interior fit-outs to deliver high-quality, contemporary office spaces to boost the local business community.

The latest refurbishment work is set to be completed in spring 2024 and follows upgrades to the reception, atrium and common areas, with new occupiers enjoying a range of suites from 3,500 sq ft, as well as flexible floor plates.

Richard Jones, Paramount Chief Executive, said: “It’s great to see Hodge House taking shape so nicely. We’ve collaborated very closely with all of our partners to make sure Hodge House will continue to be a landmark building that people will be proud to call their workplace, featuring modern amenities that will enhance user experience and encourage occupiers to meet, collaborate, and relax.

“I am certain that this prime location will not only provide top-class workspace for Cardiff companies but will also attract companies outside a thriving city to set up offices in the heart of Wales’s capital city.”

The Hodge House contract is the latest in a long line of Paramount successes including the company’s appointment by Tene Living to lead a £18-million construction development in Greater Manchester.

The company is well known across Wales and England where it has created high-quality spaces for a number of leading companies. These include former Wales football star Gareth Bale’s Par 59 bars in Cardiff and Bristol and the Development Bank of Wales HQ refurbishment.

Hodge House – EXTERNAL

