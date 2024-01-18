Planning secured for new campus at Cambridge International Technology Park

Scott Brownrigg’s design for a new life sciences campus on a 15 acre site on the outer edge of Cambridge have received planning approval. Designed for BioMed Realty, the new park provides over 500,000 sq ft flexible laboratory and office space, aimed at life sciences, biotechnology and traditional office occupiers.

Buildings on the new park will be energy efficient, and speculatively designed to suit the diverse range of end user needs within the Cambridge market with potential for multi or single occupation. Occupants will enjoy access to an onsite gym, café and array of outdoor amenity and open space.

A series of fully accessible landscaped terraces, platforms and gardens include covered outdoor collaborative workspaces, providing tenants with ultimate flexibility in where they work while helping to bring the indoors out.

Located next to Peterhouse Technology Park – home to the Scott Brownrigg designed headquarters for technology company Arm – the new park will be an exemplar science hub in Southern Cambridge; helping to meet local demand for quality life science space and reinforce the region’s status as a world-leading centre for research and development.

Ed Hayden, Director and Head of Life Sciences, said: “Creating this new park is a really exciting opportunity to build upon the successful history of the technology in Cambridge, and we are really thrilled to be designing the next generation of state of the art workplaces to support the growth of world leading creativity in Cambridge.”

