Plans approved for Bellway to build 220 new homes in Hailsham

Bellway has been given the go ahead to build a new 220-home development in Hailsham, which will feature seven acres of public open space.

The housebuilder is to deliver the new properties on a 24-acre site off Mill Road after receiving planning permission from Wealden District Council.

The development, which will be known as Woodbury Manor, will consist of 143 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 77 affordable homes, including one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom houses for rent or shared ownership. The plans also include a convenience store located at the site entrance off Mill Road.

The public open space will include an exercise trail and play areas with a range of recreational equipment for all ages, including toddlers, older children and adults.

The development will also feature wildflower grassland and wetland features to enhance biodiversity, while bat boxes, hedgehog domes, habitat piles and bee bricks will help protect and encourage local wildlife.

Bellway will also pay a community infrastructure levy of £3.3 million as part of over £4 million investment in local facilities and services.

Chris Moore, Managing Director for Bellway Kent, said: “We have worked closely with the local authority and have taken on board its advice and comments to present a project which will create the optimum design and layout for this site.

“This will be a sustainable development where every home will be fitted with an electric vehicle charging point and benefit from the energy savings and green credentials associated with all of Bellway’s new-build energy-efficient homes.

“A key feature of Woodbury Manor will be the seven acres of public open space which will provide children’s play areas and an exercise trail. These facilities will be open for public use so will benefit not only residents living on the site but the wider community as a whole. There will also be a network of footpaths and cycleways to encourage residents to use greener forms of transport.

“This development will feature a sustainable drainage system, while the landscaping plan for site includes planting new species and retaining the existing trees and hedgerows.

“Alongside the community infrastructure levy, we will be providing a further £975,000 to fund upgrades and improvements in local infrastructure. Within this £500,000 will help go toward improving the local bus services to allow people to leave their cars at home and £10,000 for the extension of a 30mph zone near the development and parking management measures on Mill Road.”

Work is due to start on construction in late summer, with the first homes due to be released for sale in autumn/winter 2024.

For more information about Woodbury Manor call 01323 315389 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/kent/woodbury-manor.

