Platform to discuss partnership work at UKREiiF event

Platform Housing Group, the largest social landlord in the Midlands, have announced they will be part of this year’s UK Real Estate, Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in May.
The housing association is hosting a discussion on redefining partnership working and how it can help solve the housing crisis on the opening day of the three-day event in Leeds, starting on May 21st.
The forum is expected to attract over 10,000 developers, investors, occupiers and local authorities attending various sessions centred around the built environment.
Executive Director of Growth and Development Gerraint Oakley will lead the discussion, alongside hand-picked guests to explore the issues surrounding the barriers currently experienced in development.
Mr Oakley said, “We’re delighted to be returning to UKREiiF following the success of our participation in the 2023 event. Our partnership work is going to be crucial in succeeding in providing affordable housing in the next 12 months and beyond and the forum will be a key part of our engagement with the sector. All the indications are that there will be even more people attending and that can only mean more important conversations and ideas-sharing that will benefit the built environment.”
Keith Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of UKREiiF, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Platform Housing Group will be joining us at the third annual UKREiiF event! Their dedication to excellence in housing and community impact perfectly resonates with our ethos of fostering industry advancement and impactful partnerships. We eagerly anticipate their bespoke session, enriching our discussions and contributing to the event’s success.”
Led by the UK’s leading property events company Built Environment Networking and supported by some of the biggest UK property and infrastructure companies, the third annual UKREiiF event will be held in Leeds on 21-23 May 2024. The forum will attract inward investment, generate economic growth, and drive a more sustainable and inclusive culture within the property and construction industries.
