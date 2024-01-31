SCAPE launches £4bn frameworks to unlock low carbon utilities infrastructure

Publicly-owned procurement specialist SCAPE has launched its new direct award utilities frameworks for England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a dedicated framework for Scotland.

Frameworks enable the efficient procurement of infrastructure and related facilities across the following sectors: ports, rail and metro’s, aviation, renewables, energy, telecommunications and water.

Frameworks will provide the sector organisations with access to industry-leading contractors capable of unlocking future-proofed infrastructure and support decarbonisation.

SCAPE, one of the UK’s leading public sector procurement specialists, has launched its new Utilities Works and Services frameworks, designed to empower utility sector organisations to shape their utilities projects and programmes through an accelerated, direct award model. A £3bn framework covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a separate dedicated £1bn framework will serve Scotland.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, SCAPE has appointed Kier and McLaughlin & Harvey to deliver projects in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and McLaughlin & Harvey and RJ McLeod to lead the Scotland framework. All appointments were made on the basis of compliance with the UK Utilities Contract Regulations and Scottish Utilities Contracts Regulations.

The frameworks have been created to provide clients with access to specialist contractors capable of helping them to deliver the low carbon energy, transport and water infrastructure needed to meet sustainability targets and serve community needs in the years ahead.

The frameworks will enable the delivery of projects across a variety of sectors including docks, ports and harbours, rail and metro’s, aviation, water, renewables, energy (gas and electricity, including maintenance), and telecommunications.

Each sector has an important role to play in the UK’s green transition, from enabling new grid connections that facilitate the integration of renewables and protect the country’s energy supply for the future, to connecting communities and unlocking growth through new rail projects and enhanced coastal infrastructure, such as ports and harbours.

The delivery partners appointed to the new frameworks share SCAPE’s commitment to sustainability and social value, which will underpin each project delivered through the new frameworks. With a framework duration of four years and an option to extend for a further four, this represents a significant opportunity to create a long-term, positive impact.

The direct award Utilities frameworks operate a parallel lotting structure, which gives clients a choice of industry-leading contractors, ensuring efficient procurement that demonstrates value for money.

SCAPE is a member of, and actively seeking verification through, Constructing the Gold Standard pilot scheme, an integrated and collaborative scheme facilitated by Constructing Excellence, designed to improve value, reduce risk and improve sustainability through public sector frameworks. SCAPE is also accredited with Carbon Code Champion status; the highest level of compliance to the Carbon Reduction Code for the Built Environment.

The new utilities frameworks complement SCAPE’s suite of consultancy, civil engineering and construction frameworks.

Mark Robinson, SCAPE Group, Chief Executive said:

“The SCAPE Utilities frameworks have been created to support better-connected communities, future-proof national infrastructure and scale-up green energy projects that support the use of renewables. These new frameworks will help clients accelerate the works and services needed to support a low-carbon economy in the years to come. As with all our frameworks, enhanced social value will underpin every project, ensuring we leave a positive, sustainable legacy within each community.”

John Simons, group procurement director at SCAPE, added:

“We are excited to welcome our new partners, who have all demonstrated their ability to deliver efficient and effective best-in-class projects for clients. The quality of these new frameworks is a testament to the research and development applied across all of SCAPE’s procurement services.”

Andrew Bradshaw, Group managing director for Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks

“We’re thrilled to have been appointed to the SCAPE Utilities Works and Services framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland. We have a proven track record of delivering successful projects and we’re looking forward to working with SCAPE to bring our capabilities to new clients.”

Chris Boyle, Framework Director at McLaughlin & Harvey

“McLaughlin & Harvey is delighted to be awarded a place on the SCAPE Utilities Works and Services Frameworks for Scotland and England, Wales and Northern Ireland. We look forward to working with SCAPE and the utility providers to deliver exceptional projects.

“This framework offers the opportunity to provide utility companies and their customers real value for money in project delivery whilst also providing economic and social benefits for local communities across the United Kingdom.”

The SCAPE Utilities Works and Services frameworks will now enter the mobilisation phase, with clients anticipated to be able to begin using these from the end of February 2024.

