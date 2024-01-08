Select Property secures £44.5m development finance from Close Brothers

Select Property, a leading developer, operator and investment specialist, has secured a £44.5 million development finance facility from Close Brothers to bring forward its first Affinity Living build-to-rent development in Birmingham.



The leading UK merchant banking group has provided the facility to support Select Property as it ramps up development of its new 266-unit property, Affinity Living Lancaster Wharf.



Due to complete in Q3 2025, the build-to-rent specialist has already sold out Lancaster Wharf’s apartments to investors, securing £77 million in sales.



Located just a 10-minute walk from Snow Hill Station and Colmore Row, it is Select Property’s first Affinity Living residence in Birmingham, having established a strong reputation across its four existing properties in Manchester.



Its ethos focuses on providing high-quality, community-led and resident-centric homes in the heart of some of the UK’s most vibrant regional cities. In a recent survey of its 1,300 residents across its four Affinity Living properties in Manchester, 75% said they would choose to stay at Affinity Living when their tenancy came to an end, showcasing the strength of the brand’s offering.



Close Brothers has supported Select Property on a number of projects over the last decade, including Affinity Living Riverside and Riverview in Manchester.