Stewart Milne Group workers Glasgow meeting – Friday 19th January

WHERE: John Smith House, 145-165 West Regent Street, G2 4RZ.

WHEN: Friday 19 January from 12.00 noon until 3 pm

Unite the union will hold a meeting on Friday (19 January) at John Smith House for workers impacted by the Stewart Milne group being placed into administration.

This week, Unite held meetings in Aberdeen and Dundee to offer legal and employment support for former Stewart Milne Group workers.

Unite has stated that it is actively exploring legal action against the company due to its failure to consult the workforce or Unite in a redundancy situation as ‘no notice’ was given.

Members of the Glasgow press are invited to come along at noon until 12.30 pm to conduct interviews with workers and Unite officers. The meeting thereafter will discuss prospective protective award claims and further support.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals