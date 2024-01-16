Wexford County Council Appoints Ayesa to design the €120m Trinity Wharf Project

Wexford County Council has appointed Ayesa as the design team for this major urban regeneration initiative. Construction activities for the 10-acre project are slated to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wexford County Council has appointed Ayesa as the Design consultant for the Trinity Wharf project in Wexford Town. The project, with an estimated total investment of €120 million, including €24 million of public investment, is slated to commence construction works in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Trinity Wharf project, spanning 10 acres, is a vital element of Wexford County Council’s strategy to attract foreign direct investment and generate high-quality employment opportunities. The initiative is funded under ‘Call 2’ of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), aimed at enhancing urban areas to make them more appealing for residents, businesses, and investors.

This multi-use development includes modern office spaces, hotel accommodations, a multi-story car park, a cultural and events building, residential units, a new marina, and a boardwalk connecting Trinity Wharf to Paul Quay and the Crescent. The project is integral to the long-term regeneration and enhancement of Wexford town and environs.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, councillor John Flemming commented: “The appointment of Ayesa marks a significant milestone in Wexford’s economic development. Today’s announcement signals a crucial step forward in delivering this project for the people of Wexford and beyond,”

Luke O’Connor, Design & Build Lead for Ayesa, commented on the appointment: “Ayesa, with our delivery partners, is delighted to play a crucial role in the regenerative project for Wexford town. Our involvement aims to craft a sustainable legacy for businesses, the town, and its citizens,”

“With works set to commence on site by Q4 2024, the Trinity Wharf project is a major multi-use development that will greatly enhance the quality of life for people in Wexford,” said Mayor of Wexford, Councillor John Hegarty. “This is a rare opportunity to transform an under-utilised brownfield site and bring renewal to a historic part of Wexford Town deserving of a new lease of life.”

Tom Enright, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, characterised Trinity Wharf as one of the most exciting and ambitious economic development projects in the county. “Trinity Wharf is a prime example of how the local authority has integrated a diverse set of economic, social, and recreational needs into a generational opportunity,” he said.

Ayesa’s strength lies in its multidisciplinary expertise across waste management, geotechnical engineering, marine and coastal engineering, and civil engineering. These diverse disciplines will aim to collaboratively contribute to the development’s success by ensuring that the design not only meets regulatory requirements but also aligns with sustainable practices. Ayesa’s holistic and integrated approach demonstrates its commitment to overcoming challenges and crafting a resilient design that respects both the historical significance and ecological sensitivity of the site.

